Travel Delta to launch non-stop flight from Boston to Mexico City The airline will start selling tickets on Saturday, with non-stop flights beginning on Dec. 21.

Delta Air Lines will launch non-stop service from Boston to Mexico City just ahead of the 2023 Christmas holiday.

The airline announced Friday that non-stop Boeing 757 flights will begin running on Dec. 21, with tickets going on sale Saturday.

“This move is part of Delta’s continued effort to provide its customers with access to key business and leisure destinations around the world across our combined global network,” a Delta spokesperson said in an email. “We’re thrilled to be able to announce yet another non-stop route for Bostonians on Delta — especially to wonderful Mexico City as a top destination whether you’ve got business ties, or want to check out all the history, culture and amazing food CDMX has to offer.”



As for the new route’s schedule, Delta Flight 251 will depart Boston Logan International Airport at 7:50 a.m. and arrive at Mexico City International Airport at 12:55 p.m. The return Delta Flight 250 will leave Mexico City at 2 p.m., with a 7:51 p.m. arrival in Boston.

Delta will connect Boston to six joint-venture airline partner hubs with this newest route, including Amsterdam, London, Paris, São Paulo, Seoul, and now Mexico City.

A Delta spokesperson said the airline connects Boston with more cities worldwide than any other carrier, offering more than 150 peak day departures to 56 destinations, providing non-stop service to Boston’s 20 most popular domestic markets.