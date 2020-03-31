‘Tiger King’: What happened to Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis?

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Audra D.S. Burch,
The New York Times Company
March 31, 2020

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Like much of America, Chad Chronister recently binge-watched the chronicles of an eccentric roadside zookeeper known as Joe Exotic and his archenemy, an animal activist who wanted him to stop profiting off big cats.

The Netflix documentary featuring Joe Exotic, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” quickly found a captive audience of would-be investigators, trapped inside homes across the country because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But it also transfixed Chronister, sheriff of Hillsborough County, Florida, who days ago was trying to persuade a rogue pastor to stay at home rather than hold services at his Tampa-area megachurch.

By Tuesday morning, Chronister, who watched the seven episodes of the documentary with his family, was holding a Facebook Live news conference in his kitchen. He wanted to discuss the disappearance of Don Lewis, who ran a big cat sanctuary in the Tampa area before he went missing 23 years ago.

Advertisement

Lewis was discussed frequently in “Tiger King,” and Chronister hoped he could tap into the online frenzy to generate new leads in a case that had been dormant for years.

“These last 48 hours have been crazy. Crazy!” said Chronister, the fourth sheriff to preside over the case. “We are hoping we can bring some justice and closure to the Lewis family.”

Joe Exotic, a tiger breeder whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is now in a federal prison cell in Texas, sentenced to 22 years for an unsuccessful scheme to kill animal activist Carole Baskin and for killing five tiger cubs. He was reportedly enraged that Baskin, who was married to Lewis and an outspoken critic of Maldonado-Passage, had won a million-dollar civil judgment against him for trademark infringement.

“The series was entertaining and intriguing and interesting,” Chronister said. “It prompted me to want to take a more in-depth look.”

The case was never officially closed, but the last time anything significant happened was in 2011, when police asked Baskin to take a polygraph. She refused.

The documentary series was released March 20, as authorities across the country were pleading with people to stay home and blunt the spread of the coronavirus. With newfound time and plenty of restlessness, viewers did not take long to make “Tiger King” a pop culture fixation.

Advertisement

Soon, tips started trickling into the sheriff’s department. Since last week, the department has received an average of six tips a day, the sheriff said, but none have been credible.

Most callers offer theories on who they think is responsible for Lewis’ disappearance. Many think he was killed.

“We still have it labeled a missing persons case,” Chronister said. “We don’t have any type of evidence, not one piece, that suggests that he was killed.”

Chronister has met with homicide supervisors and assigned a detective supervisor to cull through the tips. Police have not spoken with Baskin, who denies any role in the disappearance.

Lewis left his home Aug. 18, 1997, never to be heard from again. The next day, police officers found his van at a private airport, the beginning of a hunt that carried investigators from the 69-acre wildlife sanctuary he ran with Baskin to Costa Rica, where Lewis owned a 200-acre park.

His disappearance sparked all kinds of rumors, Maldonado-Passage’s theories among the most pointed. He repeatedly accused Baskin of killing her husband and of possibly feeding his body to the cats.

But for the most part, the case went quiet. Then came “Tiger King.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: TV National

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Laura Gabaroni and her husband Juan Huergo take a selfie on board a tender after they were evacuated from the Zaandam, a Holland American cruise ship, near the Panama Canal.
Coronavirus
Florida docking plan in the works for ill-fated cruise ships March 31, 2020 | 9:21 PM
Jabin Botsford
Media
Media members skip Trump briefings because of little news, health risks March 31, 2020 | 8:30 PM
In this April 10, 2018, file photo, a U.S. Navy crewman monitors on the deck of the U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt in international waters off South China Sea.
U.S. Navy
U.S. warship captain seeks crew isolation as virus spreads March 31, 2020 | 7:48 PM
US President Donald Trump looks on during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on March 31, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Coronavirus deaths
White House projects 100,000-240,000 U.S. deaths from the coronavirus March 31, 2020 | 6:21 PM
The Bourne Bridge to Cape Cod
CORONAVIRUS
A petition is calling for closing the bridges to Cape Cod. Only year-round residents and select personnel should be allowed, it says. March 31, 2020 | 5:53 PM
In this March 30, 2020 file photo, workers at Amazon's fulfillment center in Staten Island, N.Y., gather outside to protest work conditions in the company's warehouse in New York.
Amazon
Amazon fires warehouse worker who staged walkout March 31, 2020 | 5:34 PM
Boston, MA., 12/31/2019, US Rep Jo Kennedy III, and Senator Markey before Democratic candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks at the Old South Church on New Year's Eve. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Politics
Mass. Democrats move to cancel the party's convention — and endorse Ed Markey March 31, 2020 | 5:29 PM
Holyoke, MA - 3/31/20 - Cleaners enter the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke where several people have died due to coronavirus or COVID-19. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Reporter: Brian MacQuarrie
Local
'We will get to the bottom of what happened and when and by who' March 31, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Boston City Hall Architect Michael McKinnell, at a 50th Anniversary Celebration at Boston City Hall in 2019.
Michael McKinnell
Michael McKinnell, who helped design Boston City Hall, dies of COVID-19 complications March 31, 2020 | 2:53 PM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's misfires on virus death rates, tests March 31, 2020 | 2:49 PM
An exterior view of New England Treatment Access in Brookline.
BUSINESS
Marijuana businesses and advocates are pushing for 'essential' status in Mass. Here's why. March 31, 2020 | 1:54 PM
Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a briefing on the state's response to COVID-19 in the Gardner Auditorium of the Massachusetts State House on March 30, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Sam Doran/Pool)
Local
Watch: Charlie Baker's coronavirus update March 31, 2020 | 1:51 PM
Andover
Andover
Andover priest accused of sexually abusing minor will resume duties March 31, 2020 | 1:31 PM
Online orders are loaded onto bikes at Whole Foods in Manhattan.
Coronavirus
Workers protest at Instacart, Amazon and Whole Foods, seeking health protections and hazard pay March 31, 2020 | 1:25 PM
The USS Theodore Roosevelt is facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus.
Coronavirus
Captain of U.S. warship pleads for help amid coronavirus spread on board March 31, 2020 | 1:21 PM
Mass. Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders looks at Gov. Charlie Baker while he speaks during a briefing on the state's response to COVID-19 in the Gardner Auditorium of the Massachusetts State House on March 30, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Sam Doran/Pool)
CORONAVIRUS
Why Massachusetts hasn't gotten all the emergency supplies it requested March 31, 2020 | 1:12 PM
Maureen Shanahan-Frappier a RN uses sanitizer on her gloves.
Nurses
'We recommend that the state impose a strict 'shelter in place' order' March 31, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) departs after a vote on the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington March 18.
ELECTION 2020
Sanders argues he has ‘narrow path’ and says he wants to push his issues March 31, 2020 | 12:38 PM
chris cuomo
Media
CNN's Chris Cuomo tests positive for COVID-19 March 31, 2020 | 12:26 PM
People arrive, some in masks, off a flight from Amsterdam into the arrivals area at terminal E at Logan Airport in East Boston, Massachusetts on March 13, 2020. - US President Donald Trump declared the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, a national emergency on March 13, 2020. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
Masks
CDC considering whether to advise all to wear face coverings in public March 31, 2020 | 12:12 PM
FILE - In this March 20, 2020, file photo, a police officer walks across an empty Seventh Avenue in a sparsely populated Times Square due to COVID-19 concerns in New York. Los Angeles is half the size of New York City but has a disproportionately small fraction of the coronavirus cases and deaths as the nation's largest city. The same goes for California when compared with New York state as a whole, which is the current epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Coronavirus
Restrictions are slowing coronavirus infections, new data suggest March 31, 2020 | 11:06 AM
Revere- 03/27/2020 A sih=gn in an upper floor window at the Jack Satter House in Revere which has the largest known outbreak of coronavirus for senior facilities in the state. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Jack Satter House
Revere senior housing complex reports 5 deaths among residents, 13 COVID-19 cases March 31, 2020 | 10:52 AM
Holyoke, MA--4/29/2015--The public elementary and secondary schools in Holyoke are going into receivership. Mayor Alex B. Morse (cq) comments on Wednesday, April 29, 2015. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 30holyoke Reporter: Jeremy Fox
Local
'This is a difficult day for our city, and it is almost certain that more difficult days will follow' March 31, 2020 | 9:57 AM
Politics
Fed steps in once again to try to smooth out lending markets March 31, 2020 | 9:48 AM
In this photo taken Sunday Dec. 1, 2013, Tomie dePaola poses with his artwork in his studio in New London, N.H. The beloved children's author and illustrator has died at the age of 85. DePaola delighted generations with tales of Strega Nona, the kindly and helpful old witch in Italy. His literary agent says dePaola died Monday from surgery complications after taking a bad fall last week. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)
Obituaries
'Strega Nona' author Tomie dePaola of New Hampshire is dead at age 85 March 31, 2020 | 9:27 AM
Education
Parents feel remote learning due to coronavirus leaves their disabled students behind March 31, 2020 | 9:20 AM
Coronavirus
Maine plant set to begin producing COVID-19 tests March 31, 2020 | 9:15 AM
Politics
White House turns to statistical models for virus forecast March 31, 2020 | 6:56 AM
OPIOID CRISIS & COVID 19
‘We’re addressing one crisis at the expense of another’ March 31, 2020 | 5:00 AM
An elderly woman has her temperature checked at a checkpoint as authorities begin implementing lockdown measures earlier this month in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines. EZRA ACAYAN/GETTY IMAGES
STAT
What explains COVID-19’s lethality for the elderly? March 30, 2020 | 10:26 PM