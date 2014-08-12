‘Good Will Hunting’ Bench in Boston Public Garden Becomes Robin Williams Memorial

Fans of the legendary actor and comedian Robin Williams, who died Monday, turned a bench where Williams and Matt Damon shared a scene in the classic Boston movie “Good Will Hunting’’ into a makeshift memorial Monday night, leaving flowers and writing quotes from the film on the ground.

A petition has been created to place a bronze statue of Williams seated at the iconic bench.

An Imgur user uploaded an image of the bench on Monday night:

On Tuesday, people continued to add messages near the bench.

Dozens of people remembering Robin Williams in chalk at the famous Good Will Hunting bench in Boston's Public Garden. pic.twitter.com/poGQMeHpkf — Andrea Shea (@asheaarts) August 12, 2014

Robin Williams Memorial at Good Will Hunting Bench in Boston Public Garden @universalhub pic.twitter.com/KrAs3LZ2Yj — Hedge (@Hedge76) August 12, 2014

Memorial for Robin Williams continues to grow at the Good Will Hunting bench in the Boston Garden. (pic @shdonovan19) pic.twitter.com/3oRxwIN5Bs — BostonTweet (@BostonTweet) August 12, 2014

Bostonians have descended on the #GoodWillHunting bench at Boston Public Garden leaving msgs. (via @shdonovan19) pic.twitter.com/ogKSt5PJGf — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) August 12, 2014

More flowers, chalk now at the Public Garden "Good Will Hunting" bench. Via @jtl62785 on IG: http://t.co/gacs96iOEm pic.twitter.com/tKFjiXlVyn — The Boston Calendar (@TheBostonCal) August 12, 2014

The Boston Public Garden bench, of course, was the setting of this famous scene from the Oscar-winning 1997 film: