‘Good Will Hunting’ Bench in Boston Public Garden Becomes Robin Williams Memorial
Fans of the legendary actor and comedian Robin Williams, who died Monday, turned a bench where Williams and Matt Damon shared a scene in the classic Boston movie “Good Will Hunting’’ into a makeshift memorial Monday night, leaving flowers and writing quotes from the film on the ground.
A petition has been created to place a bronze statue of Williams seated at the iconic bench.
An Imgur user uploaded an image of the bench on Monday night:
On Tuesday, people continued to add messages near the bench.
Dozens of people remembering Robin Williams in chalk at the famous Good Will Hunting bench in Boston's Public Garden. pic.twitter.com/poGQMeHpkf— Andrea Shea (@asheaarts) August 12, 2014
Robin Williams Memorial at Good Will Hunting Bench in Boston Public Garden @universalhub pic.twitter.com/KrAs3LZ2Yj— Hedge (@Hedge76) August 12, 2014
Memorial for Robin Williams continues to grow at the Good Will Hunting bench in the Boston Garden. (pic @shdonovan19) pic.twitter.com/3oRxwIN5Bs— BostonTweet (@BostonTweet) August 12, 2014
Bostonians have descended on the #GoodWillHunting bench at Boston Public Garden leaving msgs. (via @shdonovan19) pic.twitter.com/ogKSt5PJGf— Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) August 12, 2014
More flowers, chalk now at the Public Garden "Good Will Hunting" bench. Via @jtl62785 on IG: http://t.co/gacs96iOEm pic.twitter.com/tKFjiXlVyn— The Boston Calendar (@TheBostonCal) August 12, 2014
Bench in the Public Garden where #RobinWilliams and #MattDamon shot a scene for #GoodWillHunting @fox25news @MMarkir pic.twitter.com/bFosDhDPkJ— Andy Devine (@AndyDevine78) August 12, 2014
The Boston Public Garden bench, of course, was the setting of this famous scene from the Oscar-winning 1997 film:
Be kind. Be civil.
Boston.com Community Guidelines
Share a news tip: tips@boston.com
Suggest a correction: editors@boston.com