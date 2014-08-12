‘Good Will Hunting’ Bench in Boston Public Garden Becomes Robin Williams Memorial @hedge76 via Twitter

Fans of the legendary actor and comedian Robin Williams, who died Monday, turned a bench where Williams and Matt Damon shared a scene in the classic Boston movie “Good Will Hunting’’ into a makeshift memorial Monday night, leaving flowers and writing quotes from the film on the ground.

A petition has been created to place a bronze statue of Williams seated at the iconic bench.

An Imgur user uploaded an image of the bench on Monday night:

On Tuesday, people continued to add messages near the bench.

The Boston Public Garden bench, of course, was the setting of this famous scene from the Oscar-winning 1997 film:

