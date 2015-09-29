Old Ironsides is now the only commissioned ship in the Navy to have sunk an enemy ship

The USS Constitution stands alone.

The American frigate, known for its role in the War of 1812, is now the only ship in the U.S. Navy to sink an enemy vessel in action. The only other ship to share that title, the 30-year-old USS Simpson, was decommissioned on Tuesday.

The ship, also known as Old Ironsides, is currently in dry dock in the Charlestown Navy Yard for a two-year restoration project, estimated between $10 and $15 million.

The Constitution shared the news with a post on its Facebook page:

The Constitution through the years:

