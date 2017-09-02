Mount Washington reminds New Englanders that winter is coming

While Bostonians have probably noticed a cooling of summer temperatures in the past week, a more stark reminder of wintry conditions was delivered courtesy of New England’s most extreme meteorological outpost.

Perched atop the region’s highest peak, the Mount Washington Observatory regularly records wind gusts approaching 100 miles per hour. And recently, rime ice — ice created by water droplets when fog freezes –– began to reappear. The combination was presented in a recent photo that the observatory tweeted:

Autumn doesn’t officially begin until Friday, Sept. 22.

Mount Washington, the most prominent peak on the east coast, has experienced measurable snowfall in every month of the year, according to analysts at the observatory. Data at the summit has been recorded every hour since 1932.