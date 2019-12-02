Boston Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday

Let the snow-day plans begin.

Sheamus Newell, 5, uses an inflatable flamingo while sledding at Marine Park in South Boston, MA on February 18, 2019.
Sheamus Newell, 5, uses an inflatable flamingo while sledding at Marine Park in South Boston on February 18, 2019. –Boston Globe file
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
6:36 PM

No need to pack those lunches because Boston Public Schools will not be in session tomorrow.

Mayor Walsh announced on Monday that BPS is cancelling school on Tuesday, as well as all after-school activities due to the travel conditions.

“I want to thank the Public Works Department for a job well done in pre-treating and cleaning the roads during the first phase of the storm,” Mayor Walsh said in a press release. “We are expecting the height of the storm tonight and tomorrow morning, and have made the decision to close schools tomorrow for the safety of our students. We are asking residents and businesses to shovel their sidewalks and walkways, and look out for one another to ensure safety for all.”

Advertisement

All Boston Centers for Youth & Families will be open with a delayed start, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Boston youth aged 7 or older are welcome, just make sure to fill out the snow day drop-in program form.

TOPICS: Weather Boston Public Schools
Brandon James Ziobrowski.
Brandon Ziobrowski
Trial opens for man who offered $500 for killing ICE agents December 2, 2019 | 5:33 PM
Worcester, MA - Senator Edward J. Markey speaks during the town hall discussion in regards to the Green New Deal at Atwood Hall on Clark University's campus in Worcester, Mass. on Sunday, Nov. 3. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) Topic: 04greendeal
Politics
Joe Kennedy and Shannon Liss-Riordan signed a People's Pledge. Ed Markey is proposing something different. December 2, 2019 | 4:59 PM
Politics
The Latest: GOP report calls Trump actions ‘prudent’ December 2, 2019 | 4:38 PM
Milton
Evacuation slide falls from Delta jet, lands in Milton yard December 2, 2019 | 4:22 PM
Deerfield Elementary in Cedar Hills, Utah
LGBTQ
He gave thanks for his 2 dads. His teacher condemned gay couples. December 2, 2019 | 3:13 PM
Arthur Schroeder.
Taunton
This Taunton veteran outlived his whole family. When he died at 99, his community packed the funeral. December 2, 2019 | 2:50 PM
Gary Gilreath
Obituary
'He had such a big heart, and he wanted to help anybody he could' December 2, 2019 | 2:44 PM
Lisa Page
POLITICS
Ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page ends silence, slams Trump's 'sickening' attacks December 2, 2019 | 2:43 PM
Politics
Trump administration quietly releases Lebanon military aid December 2, 2019 | 2:19 PM
Gigi
Franklin Park Zoo
'We are all going to miss her': Gigi, a 47-year-old 'grandmotherly' gorilla at Franklin Park Zoo, has died December 2, 2019 | 1:46 PM
Visitors take a selfie by the Facebook sign at the company's campus in Menlo Park, Calif.
YOUR DATA
Facebook testing a way to let you move photos to rival sites December 2, 2019 | 1:25 PM
Hailey Krizan.
Hailey Krizan
Police arrest N.H. woman, 27, accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting 14-year-old boy December 2, 2019 | 1:05 PM
Vanessa MacCormack.
Crime
Revere man sentenced for murdering his wife, a Lynn elementary school teacher December 2, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Boston, MA - 10/12/2017 - Hubweek Future Forum: Former Secretary of State John Kerry, interviewed by Bank of America's Anne Finucane, on the future of diplomacy. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Lifestyle, Reporter: Michael Levenson, Topic: 13HubKerry, LOID: 8.3.3984866704.
CLIMATE CHANGE
John Kerry launches star-studded climate coalition December 2, 2019 | 12:28 PM
South Dakota
9 family members killed in South Dakota plane crash December 2, 2019 | 12:10 PM
Boston, MA - Inyoung You is escorted after her arraignment outside of Suffolk County Superior Court in Boston, Mass. on Friday, Nov. 22. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) Topic: 24bctexts
'COERCED SUICIDE'
Rachael Rollins defends charges in Boston College suicide case December 2, 2019 | 12:04 PM
Olivia Jade Giannulli
Lori Loughlin's daughter returns to YouTube channel December 2, 2019 | 12:00 PM
Politics
US construction spending falls 0.8% in October December 2, 2019 | 11:56 AM
Worcester
TEEN KILLED
Worcester police investigate shooting death of teen December 2, 2019 | 11:50 AM
Politics
The Latest: Justices weighing dismissal of guns case December 2, 2019 | 11:37 AM
Politics
Trump complains about impeachment hearing during NATO trip December 2, 2019 | 11:11 AM
DEAD SHARK
Six-foot porbeagle shark found dead near Wellfleet beach December 2, 2019 | 10:56 AM
Boston, MA - People struggle with their umbrellas while walking in Boston, Mass. on Monday, Dec. 2. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) Topic: WeatherFeature
Commute
Commuter ferry lists heavily, knocking passengers to deck December 2, 2019 | 10:36 AM
This file photo taken in January 1945 shows Auschwitz concentration camp gate and railways after its liberation by Soviet troops in Oswiecim, Poland.
AMAZON UPROAR
Amazon pulls Auschwitz 'Christmas ornaments' after protest December 2, 2019 | 10:22 AM
A pedestrian walks through deep snow in Marlborough Monday morning.
WINTER IS HERE
Photos: Here's what the season's first winter storm looked like in Boston and beyond December 2, 2019 | 10:19 AM
Politics
Brazil’s Bolsonaro under fire after Trump slaps tariffs December 2, 2019 | 10:16 AM
snow day
Storm scenes: Boston's first snowstorm of the year blankets social media December 2, 2019 | 10:08 AM
A snow plow clears the road surface on Route 7 in New Ashford, Mass.
Travel
MBTA Commuter Rail, Amtrak, and Logan Airport flight delays arrive amid snowstorm December 2, 2019 | 10:06 AM
Politics
Pompeo: Impeachment work should pause while Trump is abroad December 2, 2019 | 8:38 AM
Kevin Hancock clears snow from the pier at the Boston Harbor Shipyard and Marina in Boston, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Boston finds itself in the bullseye of the third nor'easter in two weeks, with forecasters warning of up to 18 inches of snow and 2 feet or more to the south. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Weather
3 local TV meteorologists reveal the most common viewer complaints — and why they're unwarranted December 2, 2019 | 5:00 AM