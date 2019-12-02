Boston Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday

No need to pack those lunches because Boston Public Schools will not be in session tomorrow.

Mayor Walsh announced on Monday that BPS is cancelling school on Tuesday, as well as all after-school activities due to the travel conditions.

“I want to thank the Public Works Department for a job well done in pre-treating and cleaning the roads during the first phase of the storm,” Mayor Walsh said in a press release. “We are expecting the height of the storm tonight and tomorrow morning, and have made the decision to close schools tomorrow for the safety of our students. We are asking residents and businesses to shovel their sidewalks and walkways, and look out for one another to ensure safety for all.”

Advertisement

All Boston Centers for Youth & Families will be open with a delayed start, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Boston youth aged 7 or older are welcome, just make sure to fill out the snow day drop-in program form.