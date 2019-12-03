Photos: Boston digs out, and enjoys some snow-day fun

The first storm of the season arrived in Natick, and Jazzy, an 11-month-old Labrador retriever, was thrilled with the cold snow.

Maddie Alexander, 14, puts her hands up to block a snowball from her brother Collin, 16, during an all-out snowball fight in Wilmington as they enjoy a snow day that resulted from the first storm of December.

A Hull police car passes on storm patrol as high winds and snow blanket the coast.

Dylan Alexander, 11, takes cover during a massive snowball fight with his siblings as they enjoy a snow day in Wilmington Tuesday.

Dog walkers didn’t let the snow stop them from taking to the woods in the Middlesex Fells Reservation during the first storm of December.

Luisa Pereira wasted no time making snow angels at her home in Framingham Tuesday.

The first storm of the season was nothing but fun for Luisa Pereira of Framingham, but not so much for her brother who had to brush snow off the roof of his truck.

Residents spent Tuesday morning clearing off their cars on Shawmut Street in Boston’s South End.

Appleton Street in Boston’s South End had a fresh blanket of snow Tuesday.

People commute in the blowing snow near South Station on Tuesday.

A woman walks past two workers clearing snow from a sidewalk near South Station Tuesday.

Snowballs are on the agenda for these kids enjoying a day off from school in Boston Tuesday.

David Chu shovels snow from his sidewalk in front of his home in Malden Tuesday.

Snow hampers commuters on their way to Boston as they travel through Melrose Tuesday morning.

An umbrella is a key accoutrement if you’re going to be checking your phone during a snowstorm — just ask this woman on Boston Common Tuesday.

Snow blankets Boston Common as the first winter storm of the season impacts the region on Tuesday.

Those headed into the city for work on Tuesday may not have been thrilled as they cleared off their cars and slid into town this morning. But kids enjoying a day off from school , and their lucky pets, wasted no time enjoying wintertime activities in Greater Boston. Here’s a look at the good, the bad, and the ugly in the aftermath of this season’s first snow event, a three-day humdinger.

