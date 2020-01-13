Warm temperatures were the talk of the town this weekend. But will they also spur the climate change conversation?

“One of the impacts of climate change that scientists have been predicting over the decades is that we will see anomalous weather events."

A woman and dog run together as they skies clear in the morning along Pleasure Bay in South Boston.
A woman and dog run together as the skies clear in the morning along Pleasure Bay in South Boston. – John Tlumacki / Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
2:46 PM

While many rejoiced over this weekend’s balmy interlude, which marked the first time Boston has seen back-to-back 70-degree days in January since records began in 1872, a few found it cause for concern. 

Related Links

“One of the impacts of climate change that scientists have been predicting over the decades is that we will see anomalous weather events,” said Sarah Finnie Robinson, a senior fellow at the Boston University Institute for Sustainable Energy who specializes in climate change communication.

And the heat spike people felt this weekend would certainly qualify as anomalous — it wasn’t supposed to come for another four months. As the National Weather Service tweeted on Saturday, “The high of 70°F in #Boston is the normal high for May 27.”

Advertisement

Robinson said we need to remind ourselves of the difference between climate change and everyday weather, offering the metaphor that, “Weather is the mood you’re in. Climate change is your overall personality.” 

So while this past weekend’s temperatures weren’t something we’ll necessarily see on a regular basis, she said, they were linked to “completely unmistakable global warming trends.”  

Robinson, the founding director of The 51 Percent Project, an initiative that focuses on improving conversations around global warming, said there will always be a few people who doubt these rising temperatures are the result of human behavior — behavior that could be changed. She explained that factors contributing to the reticence around climate change conversations include polarization of the issue, the expenses surrounding changing it, its extremity, and more. 

“It’s scary,” she said. “We’ve all known about this for decades and done nothing. That’s the anger that I sense on the streets. That’s palpable.”

Yet about 63 percent of Americans say they rarely or never discuss global warming with family and friends, while only 37 percent say they occasionally or often discuss it, according to a 2019 Yale and George Mason University study

With people now experiencing heat waves during winter firsthand, though, Robinson said she hopes the anomaly will lead to a rise in public awareness and a larger conversation.

Advertisement

This year “could easily be the warmest year on record,” she said, adding that she believes there may be more warm weather in the city’s future, too. 

“It’s great to bring a reusable mug to work and to walk that talk … but really what we need is a systemic comprehensive shift to a clean energy plan.” 

And going forward, she said Bostonians should continue creating conversations around the issue.  

“We should be concerned,” Robinson said. “But more important than that we should take action.”

Here’s how some local residents marked the unusual weather with their social media conversations this weekend:

TOPICS: Weather Massachusetts Climate Change Local Expert Takes

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Boston -02/25/2016- Justina Pelletier met with reporters, as she smiles as she listens to a reporters question in front of the State House with her parents Linda and Lou Pelletier to announce a law suit against Boston Childrens Hospital. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki(metro)
Justina Pelletier
The lawsuit over Justina Pelletier's diagnosis and treatment is heading to trial this week January 13, 2020 | 2:18 PM
Local
World's largest jetliner lands in Maine for medical emergency January 13, 2020 | 2:06 PM
The top of the first page of a handwritten draft of the 1960 speech by John F. Kennedy announcing his intention to run for president. The draft is among hundreds of items associated with the late president to be auctioned this month.
JFK
Extensive collection of JFK memorabilia hits auction block January 13, 2020 | 1:45 PM
Souza-Baranowski
Charlie Baker visited the correctional officers injured during an inmate attack at a Shirley prison January 13, 2020 | 1:43 PM
Bedford NH
N.H. CRASH
Man hit 3 times, killed while crossing I-293 in Manchester, N.H. January 13, 2020 | 1:21 PM
U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, of Massachusetts, gives a keynote address during a program of the 4 Freedoms Coalition at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)
POLITICS
Ed Markey is calling for a 'new Four Freedoms' January 13, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Dr. Laurent Delli-Bovi photographed at a Brookline abortion clinic.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Brookline abortion clinic may close if public doesn't step up to help January 13, 2020 | 12:19 PM
Record-breaking warm temperatures made for an even more festive than usual No-Pants Subway Ride in Boston this year. Here, triumphant riders take to Boylston Street after exiting the T at Copley Square.
NO-PANTS
Photos: The No-Pants Subway Ride returns to Boston January 13, 2020 | 12:04 PM
David Menard
Crime
A man allegedly filmed a boy in a high school locker room. Now he's being charged. January 13, 2020 | 11:53 AM
2020
Cory Booker ends presidential bid January 13, 2020 | 11:50 AM
Michelle Carter, center, arrives for a parole hearing on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in Natick, Mass. Carter has served seven months of a 15-month jail term for urging her suicidal boyfriend Conrad Roy III via text messages to take his own life, after she was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Michelle Carter
Supreme Court won’t hear Michelle Carter case January 13, 2020 | 10:51 AM
Quincy
2 girls approached by man who allegedly made 'inappropriate' comments January 13, 2020 | 10:37 AM
Fall River
A firefighter was injured while tackling a Fall River mill building blaze January 13, 2020 | 10:17 AM
Terry Goguen and Annaclare Smith enjoy the weather and view from a dock on the Charles River Esplanade Saturday morning.
WARM WEATHER
Photos: Bostonians head outside during record warm weekend January 13, 2020 | 9:45 AM
51 Washington St., Dorchester, MA.
Dorchester Shooting
Police seeking public's help as they investigate fatal Dorchester shooting January 13, 2020 | 9:40 AM
United Airlines
National
Reports: Man rams cockpit; fights with officers at airport January 12, 2020 | 10:44 PM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to reporters Saturday during a campaign event in Mason City, Iowa.
Politics
Elizabeth Warren says Bernie Sanders sent volunteers 'out to trash me' January 12, 2020 | 8:41 PM
Politics
Sanders wins major New Hampshire union endorsement January 12, 2020 | 6:43 PM
The entrance to the Naval Air Base Station in Pensacola, Fla. 
National
AP source: U.S. pulling Saudi military students after shooting January 12, 2020 | 5:54 PM
National
A man killed himself after a police officer lied that he'd seriously hurt someone in a hit-and-run January 12, 2020 | 4:58 PM
In this image from video, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper talks to the press on Iran and Iraq, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Pentagon in Washington. (Defense Secretary Mark Esper explicitly said Sunday that he had seen no hard evidence that four American embassies had been under possible threat when President Donald Trump authorized the targeting of Iran's top commander.
Politics
Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he 'didn't see' hard evidence for embassies threat claim January 12, 2020 | 2:31 PM
Northeastern University students Maya Crawford, Stephanie Mollor, Grant Tebeau, and Genevieve Hulshof were at the Public Garden lagoon.
Weather
Boston 'smashes' record-high temperatures this weekend January 12, 2020 | 1:11 PM
Massachusetts State House.
Local
Mass. families head to State House to push for lower prison phone rates and more open visitation January 12, 2020 | 11:56 AM
Taal Volcano spews ash and smoke during an eruption as seen from Cavite province, south of Manila, Philippines.
World
Volcano erupts near Manila; villagers flee, airports shut January 12, 2020 | 11:18 AM
Congresswomen Ayanna Pressley, center, hosted a Congressional Black Caucus event in Roxbury on Saturday.
Politics
Congressional Black Caucus discusses economic mobility, education in Roxbury January 12, 2020 | 10:29 AM
Second Street in Framingham.
Local
Police have identified father and son found shot dead in Framingham January 12, 2020 | 9:51 AM
Local
Recycling is becoming so expensive that some towns don’t know what to do January 12, 2020 | 8:53 AM
VT State house.
Vermont
Vermont bill would decriminalize adult prostitution January 12, 2020 | 8:47 AM
Iran
Iran braces for protests after admitting plane shootdown January 12, 2020 | 8:29 AM
In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, a firefighter manages a controlled burn near Tomerong, Australia, set in an effort to contain a larger fire nearby.
Fires
Australia turns from defense to offense in wildfire battle January 12, 2020 | 8:20 AM