Sudden isolated rainstorms in Mass. caused streets, highways to flash-flood Sunday night

Fits of thunder and pop-up storms swept through Massachusetts towns Sunday, causing flash flooding and downing multiple trees and large branches.

While almost every town faced hot temperatures, many breaking 90 degrees, a few areas — Waltham, Randolph, Wellesley, and Billerica, among others — also saw bursts of heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service of Boston.

The “‘Winner’ was the Randolph MA area with 2-3 [inches]. Unfortunately much of that fell in less than an hour, resulting in minor poor drainage flooding,” NWS Boston wrote in a tweet.

Officials also shared a 3D-radar animation of the storms, explaining the kind of domino effect they had on each other as they traveled across the state.

Fascinating 3D-radar animation from the storms south of Boston this afternoon. Classic example of an "outflow boundary" from one storm kicking off another storm before the first collapses. An outflow boundary forms when wind drops from a storm, hits the ground, and spreads out. pic.twitter.com/IysFV11Tyb — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 21, 2020

“Classic example of an ‘outflow boundary’ from one storm kicking off another storm before the first collapses,” NWS Boston wrote. “An outflow boundary forms when wind drops from a storm, hits the ground, and spreads out.”

Tony Moy shared a video on Twitter from Waltham, showing heavy rain lashing against a window, a utility pole leaning with the wind, and booming thunder overhead.

On I-95 near Waltham, Julia Airey described the highway in a tweet as “a water park ride.”

Wow I'm driving with my brother in Mass right now and 95 near Waltham feels like a water park ride @WCVB @7News @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/o8Ln8W0mMb — Airey (@howisthatlegal) June 21, 2020

NBC10 Boston News Director Scott Isaacs also tweeted a video of his trip along Route 128 South, saying it was like “an ocean.”

128 South through Waltham approaching the Pike is an ocean. The highway is completely flooded. Avoid if you can. pic.twitter.com/Jw80VHqLPI — Scott Isaacs (@ScottIsaacs) June 21, 2020

“The highway is completely flooded,” Isaacs wrote. “Avoid if you can.”

Randolph police said in a Facebook post that during the height of the storm, the department’s dispatch center fielded over 27 calls to 911 and dozens of business line calls.

Facebook user Dewey Schramm III documented some of the flash flooding in Randolph, too. Outside a McDonald’s on Highland Avenue, sirens could be heard in the background and multiple cars were stagnant, wheel-deep in water.

Sunday’s winds also picked up in Billerica, where police reported four downed trees or large branches and a flooded road near Mt. Pleasant Street and Billerica Avenue.

Wellesley police reported flooded roadways throughout the town, too, warning residents to avoid Route 9 under Route 16 where five vehicles were stuck in high water.

Water flooded Weston Road between Central and Washington streets as well.

Current situation – Weston Rd. between Central St. and Washington St. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/lzoiRzDFCh — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) June 21, 2020

Officers posted photos of Lt. Jeff Renzella as he tried to clear a drain to reduce the flooding.

Lt Jeff Renzella trying to clear up the drain on Weston Road. Not much luck though. pic.twitter.com/s5JF4sa0iu — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) June 21, 2020

“Not much luck though,” Wellesley police wrote.

The Norwell Fire Department also responded to a reported lightning strike around 4:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post.

Crews said they found a large tree with debris scattered across the roadway near 20 Ridge Hill Road, but said no fires or injuries were reported.