Boston extends heat emergency to Tuesday. Here’s where to stay cool.

"I'm urging everyone to take precautions and find ways to stay cool over the next few days."

Boston Mayor Kim Janey declared the heat emergency that began Sunday will continue through Tuesday, while temperatures remain in the mid 90s.

Cooling centers at the Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers will be open 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Tuesday.

“It will be the first time this year that we’ve seen heat and humidity like this for an extended period of time. We are opening our cooling centers so all residents have an option to come inside and cool off in air conditioning,” Janey said in the announcement. “I’m urging everyone to take precautions and find ways to stay cool over the next few days. Please watch out for each other. If you see someone out in the heat who appears in distress and needs help, call 911 immediately.”

Over the last 48 hours, #BEMS has experienced a 31% increase in call volume, with 18 incidents directly attributed to heat-related illness. Check in on your neighbors, Bostonians. We are here you if you need us.



A full list of cooling center locations: https://t.co/1cqMbviJwO. pic.twitter.com/YZEJcsgEDn — Boston EMS (@BOSTON_EMS) June 7, 2021

The BCYF has 10 cooling centers open between Boston, Jamaica Plain, Roxbury, Hyde Park, Mattapan, Charlestown, Dorchester, and Roslindale. Though outdoor city-operated pools have not opened for the season, some indoor pools are open for lap swim at BCYF locations with preregistration.

To ensure COVID safety, cooling center visitors will be asked to sign in with a name and contact information, wear a mask, and bring their own water. Visitors must also limit belongings to one small bag.

The city advised caution and posted a list of heat safety tips and facts.

“Extreme heat can be dangerous to health by itself. It can also make pre-existing health issues worse,” reads an advisory on the city website. “Some areas in the City are hotter due to elevation, limited shade from trees, and heat-retaining structures, like buildings and roads.”

Residents who wish can sign up for alerts about heat emergencies.