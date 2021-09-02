Weather Heavy rain from Ida left a ‘surreal scene’ on a Rhode Island road Fairview Lane collapsed in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, following nearly 8 inches of rain.

A road in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, crumbled, leaving a “surreal scene,” amid heavy rain dumped over New England early Thursday morning as the remnants of Hurricane Ida battered the region.

Videos shared on social media by WPRI’s Johnny Villella shows Fairview Lane caved in. Running water was visible under the sections of asphalt that fell apart.

“The road has collapsed. We have a car hanging over the edge here,” a man, presumably Villella, says off-camera in one of the videos, as he pans to a sedan straddling a fault-line in the pavement. “Just an unbelievable scene here.”

Just a shocking scene on Fairview Lane in Portsmouth right now…..part of the road has crumbled and collapsed. @PinpointWXTeam @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/r7bvA5riuu — Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) September 2, 2021

According to WCVB meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon, Portsmouth received 7.9 inches of rain overnight.

A Portsmouth police officer told Boston.com Thursday morning the department did not have any information to release yet regarding the incident.

Flooding was reported throughout the Northeast as Ida moved through New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts Wednesday and Thursday.

A flood warning remained in effect for Portsmouth, Rhode Island, through 1:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

This is the scene on Fairview Lane in Portsmouth. Partial road collapse. @PinpointWXTeam @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/3xJNGmAQL3 — Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) September 2, 2021

Here’s some more video from Fairview Lane in Portsmouth. A surreal scene as part of the road has crumbled and collapsed. @PinpointWXTeam @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/a8yL2jLzpH — Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) September 2, 2021

A portion of Fairview Lane in Portsmouth has partially crumbled and collapsed. Large holes in the street with water gushing underneath. A surreal scene down here. @PinpointWXTeam @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/SOiS3WmNjj — Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) September 2, 2021