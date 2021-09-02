Heavy rain from Ida left a ‘surreal scene’ on a Rhode Island road

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A road in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, crumbled, leaving a “surreal scene,” amid heavy rain dumped over New England early Thursday morning as the remnants of Hurricane Ida battered the region.
Videos shared on social media by WPRI’s Johnny Villella shows Fairview Lane caved in. Running water was visible under the sections of asphalt that fell apart.
“The road has collapsed. We have a car hanging over the edge here,” a man, presumably Villella, says off-camera in one of the videos, as he pans to a sedan straddling a fault-line in the pavement. “Just an unbelievable scene here.”
According to WCVB meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon, Portsmouth received 7.9 inches of rain overnight.
A Portsmouth police officer told Boston.com Thursday morning the department did not have any information to release yet regarding the incident.
Flooding was reported throughout the Northeast as Ida moved through New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts Wednesday and Thursday.
A flood warning remained in effect for Portsmouth, Rhode Island, through 1:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.