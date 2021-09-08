Weather

What Boston meteorologists are saying about the severe storms overnight

"Downpours and thunder move in tonight"

Last week, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved into New England, two people outside of the Stop and Shop grocery store in the Saugus Plaza are getting wet. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

By Julia Taliesin

National Weather Service: ‘Primary concerns; strong/severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and isolated flooding’

Sara Wroblewski, WBZ: ‘Showers/storms moving into New England tonight into tomorrow’

Jackie Layer, 7 News: ‘Main concerns: Heavy downpours leading to flooding, strong/damaging wind gusts’

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘Downpours and thunder move in tonight’

Zack Green, WCVB: ‘Rain ready on Thursday’

