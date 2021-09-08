Weather What Boston meteorologists are saying about the severe storms overnight "Downpours and thunder move in tonight" Last week, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved into New England, two people outside of the Stop and Shop grocery store in the Saugus Plaza are getting wet. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) By Julia Taliesin September 8, 2021 | 7:15 PM FacebookTwitterEmailEmail National Weather Service: ‘Primary concerns; strong/severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and isolated flooding’ Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts will likely see the highest amount of rainfall from the showers/storms overnight and Thursday. The possibility is there for urban and poor drainage flooding #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/L0MwZndU8O— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 8, 2021 [215pm] A line of showers/thunderstorms is expected to arrive late this evening. Here's a simulation of what the radar could look like tonight & Thursday morning. Primary concerns; strong/severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and isolated flooding #MAwx #CTwx #RIwx pic.twitter.com/yELu21xpgf— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 8, 2021Sara Wroblewski, WBZ: ‘Showers/storms moving into New England tonight into tomorrow’ Nice afternoon/evening, but tracking a line of showers/storms moving into New England tonight into tomorrow. Some areas could see 1-2" of rain leading to localized flooding. Timing the risk on #WBZ news at 5! pic.twitter.com/enV8Rb3dlJ— Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) September 8, 2021Jackie Layer, 7 News: ‘Main concerns: Heavy downpours leading to flooding, strong/damaging wind gusts’ It's a beautiful yet breezy Wednesday afternoon. A line with embedded thunderstorms/downpours is expected overnight tonight (after midnight) into early tomorrow morning ahead of a cold front. Main concerns: Heavy downpours leading to flooding, strong/damaging wind gusts pic.twitter.com/zmGkvnKiS6— Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) September 8, 2021Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘Downpours and thunder move in tonight’ WEDNESDAY AM weather update ⤵️Mostly sunny 🌤 warm and more humid today ahead of a wet day tomorrow. Downpours and thunder move in tonight #WCVB pic.twitter.com/afJVwyf9JM— Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) September 8, 2021Zack Green, WCVB: ‘Rain ready on Thursday’ Rain ready on Thursday. A front will be slow to move through eastern MA tomorrow leaving behind a good dose or rain. Isolated flooding possible along with slower travel. Take your time tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/LjgwOvJCMk— Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) September 8, 2021 Newsletter Signup Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up Jump To Comments Be civil. Be kind. Read our full community guidelines.
