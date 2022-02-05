Weather

Week ahead forecast: A slushy start to the week will give way to mid-week ‘warm up’

Boston will catch a little break later in the week. But first — more rain and snow.

The Custom House Tower is seen behind a snowbank. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

By Morgan Rousseau

Next week’s weather will kick off with more frigid temps and dangerous wind chills before ushering in rain and a little snow. 

Icy temperatures will continue Sunday and Monday on the heels of a flash freeze that caused hundreds of motor vehicle crashes.

The National Weather Service’s Boston bureau forecasts sun on Sunday with a high near 25 and wind chills as low as -3.  There is a chance of showers after 1 p.m. on Monday, with a high near 40. Monday’s precipitation will turn to a wintry mix of rain and snow overnight, with little to no accumulation. 

Tuesday morning could bring more rain and snow, with precipitation tapering off by 2 p.m. The rest of the week should be sunny, according to the NWS. Highs will hover around 40 on Tuesday and Wednesday, before peaking at a mid-week “warm-up” near 45 on Thursday and Friday.

Next weekend’s forecast looks clear, according to Weather.com, which predicts partly cloudy skies next Saturday and Sunday with highs between 37 and 43. 

Feb. 5 is National Weatherperson’s Day

Saturday is National Weatherperson’s Day, according to the NWS, which gave the unofficial holiday a shout-out on Twitter Saturday.

National Weatherperson’s Day commemorates the 1744 birth of one of America’s first meteorologists — Boston-born John Jeffries. According to the NWS, Jeffries first started observing Boston weather at the age of 30, in 1774, then took the first balloon weather observation over London 10 years later. 

“We take this day to celebrate the men and women in the field of meteorology, including NWS and broadcast meteorologists, as well as volunteer weather observers and storm spotters, who work to keep you safe and informed on the hazards of Mother Nature,” the agency said.