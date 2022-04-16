Weather outlook: A sunny, cool Marathon Monday

Newsletter Signup
After some Easter Sunday showers, runners and spectators gearing up for the Boston Marathon can look forward to a dry and sunny race day on Monday, with a high of near 60 degrees.
The National Weather Service predicts Monday morning will start out cooler, in the mid-40s at 8 a.m., before rising into the mid-50s by noon. There’s no chance of rain on race day, though there will be some light winds of up to 9 mph.
“Close to perfect for runners…excellent,” tweeted local WBZ Meteorologist Eric Fisher.
7 News Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner tweeted a video breaking down the Monday morning’s forecast along the 26.2-mile route.
Showers are due long after runners cross the Finish Line, beginning after midnight and then continuing through Tuesday morning. Tuesday will see high winds in the afternoon, with gusts up to 30 mph, according to the NWS.
Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine and warmer temps, with a high near 60. Thursday will be just like summer, and warmer, with a high near 63. A beautiful day Friday will cap off the workweek, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 65, the NWS reported.
Looking ahead, AccuWeather Boston forecasts some scattered showers on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Temps over the weekend will hover around 60.
After a rash of deadly weather earlier this week in the South and Midwest, more severe weather including floods, heavy snow, and wildfire activity is due for portions of the South and North West.
“[An] active weather pattern continues across the country with severe weather for portions of the south along with potential flooding, heavy snow for the higher terrain of the mountains across the west and critical fire weather for areas of New Mexico,” the @NWS tweeted early Saturday.
The NWS reported that the South is seeing abnormally hot temperatures while the Northern parts of the U.S. are getting hit with winter-like conditions. A critical risk of fire weather is threatening northern New Mexico and southern Colorado due, as well.
The NOAA shared satellite imagery of a mega-storm system that was sweeping across the nation.
“#GOESEast was tracking a powerful storm system as it pushed eastward across the U.S yesterday,” the NOAASatellites account tweeted Friday. “This is the same system that sparked a #severe weather outbreak from the Deep South to the Midwest, after bringing record-breaking April snow to the Pacific Northwest this week.”
