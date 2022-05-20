Weather Wu declares weekend heat emergency with scorching temps expected From cooling centers to splash pads — here’s where you can go to beat the heat. Children ran and played while cooling off in a fountain at the Christian Science Center in Boston last year. AP Photo/Steven Senne

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Friday declared a heat emergency that will go into effect on Saturday and run through Sunday. The declaration comes ahead of weekend temperatures that will likely reach the mid-90s.

The city has prepared several free public cooling centers and splash pads at various parks and playgrounds to help the community cool off.

“We’re working quickly to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are protected during this weekend’s extremely hot weather,” Wu said in a press release.

Mayor Wu has declared a heat emergency in Boston beginning Sat, May 21, thru Sun, May 22. Cooling centers will be open at 15 BCYF community centers on Sat and Sun, and splash pads will be open at parks and playgrounds throughout the City. Learn more: https://t.co/AtQFulBjZH pic.twitter.com/ok8R47OoS8 — Boston City Archives (@ArchivesBoston) May 20, 2022

“As we head into summer, it is clear that earlier, more frequent extreme heat days from a changing climate are a risk to our health and communities,” she said. “I’m grateful to the many city workers who have started preparations and will be responding to this heat emergency and urge everyone to stay cool and safe, and check on your neighbors over the weekend.”

Advertisement:

Cooling centers will be open at 15 Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) community centers from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Wu said. Indoor pools will be open at a few BCYF centers on Saturday; registration is required.

City officials are urging people to wear masks at the cooling centers, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Where to find public water features in Boston

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department said it’s working to get all of the city’s free public water features up-and-running by Memorial Day 2022 — the earliest in the year they’ve ever had it done. Below are locations of Boston’s public water features, including fountains and splash pads, that will be open over the weekend.

Allston-Brighton

Hardiman Park, 380 Faneuil St.

Hobart Park, 85 Hobart St.

Hooker-Sorrento Playground, 120 Hooker St.

Joyce (Union) Playground, 80 Union St.

Ringer Playground, 85 Allston St.

Shubow (Chiswick) Park, 1825 Commonwealth Ave.

Smith Playground, 235 Western Ave.

Charlestown

Doherty Playground, 349 Bunker Hill St.

Rutherford (Union) Playground, 127 Old Rutherford Ave.

Dorchester

Byrne Playground, 23 Everett St.

Erie/Ellington St Playground, Corner of Erie and Ellington streets

Garvey Playground, opposite 34 Neponset Ave.

Mary Hannon Playground, 621 Dudley St.

Quincy (Stanley) Playground, 21 Stanley St.

Ripley Playground, 25 Ripley Road

Roberts Park, 56 Dunbar Ave.

Ronan Park Region 2 92 Mt Ida Road

Ryan Playground, 960 Dorchester Ave.

Thetford Evans Park, 15 Evans St.

Downtown/North End/ Waterfront

Christopher Columbus Park, 110 Atlantic Ave.

Martin’s Park, 64 Sleeper St.

Puopolo Playground, 517 Commercial St.

East Boston

East Boston Memorial Stadium, 143 Porter St.

LoPresti Park, 33 Sumner St.

Noyes Playground, 33 Boardman St.

Porzio Park, 14 Jeffries St.

Sumner/Lamson Street Playground, opposite 492 Sumner St.

Fenway/Kenmore/Mission Hill

Gibbons Playground, 23 Delle Ave.

Hyde Park

Iacono Playground, 159 Readville St.

McGann Playground, 270 West St.

Parkman Playground, 58 Wachusett St.

Jamaica Plain

Mozart Street Playground, 10 Mozart St.

Mattapan

Ernest Chery, Jr. Playground, 64-76 Orlando St.

Hunt Almont Park, 60 Almont St.

Roslindale

Fallon Field, 79 Robert St.

Healy Playground, 160 Florence St.

Roxbury

Children’s Park, 81-85 Intervale St.

Dennis Street Park, 138 Moreland St.

Gertrude Howe Playground, opposite 33 Fairland St.

Holborn Street Playground, 6 Holborn St.

Lambert Avenue, 45 Lambert Ave.

Marcella (Connolly) Park, 260 Highland St.

Msgr. John Roussin Park/Walnut Park, 345 Walnut Ave.

Mt. Pleasant Play Area, 30 Mt. Pleasant Ave.

South Boston

Buckley Playground, 210 West Third St.

Flaherty Park, opposite 133 B St.

Martin’s Park, 64 Sleeper St.

Medal of Honor Park, opposite 805 East Broadway

Sweeney Playground, 180 West Fifth St.

South End

Bradford Street Play Area, 18 Bradford St.

O’Day Playground, 75 West Newton St.

Ramsey/Rice Field, 1917 Washington St.

West Roxbury

Billings Field, 369 Lagrange St.

Hynes Playground, 502 VFW Parkway