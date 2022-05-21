Weather Next week’s outlook: Seasonal spring temps to follow weekend heat Monday kicks off with temps in the low 70s, and rain is due later in the week.

After Boston bakes under hot and humid temperatures that sparked a heat emergency, the city is set to enjoy cooler spring temperatures.

“90s inland today, 70s coast. Back to seasonable weather next week after a record-breaking Sunday,” said 7 News meteorologist Chris Lambert.

90s inland today, 70s coast. Back to seasonable weather next week after a record breaking Sunday. pic.twitter.com/TfG3RXGJx8 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) May 21, 2022

The National Weather Service’s Boston Bureau predicts Monday will have a high of 71 and partly sunny skies. Tuesday and Wednesday will cool down even more, with highs in the mid-60s on both days and abundant sunshine. There’s a chance of showers late Wednesday, after midnight.

Thursday will see some rain and gusts as high as 20 mph, according to the NWS, but temps will rise that day to a high of 75. More showers are due Thursday night into Friday, with a high near 77.

Looking ahead, AccuWeather Boston forecasts a stormy Memorial Day weekend. Saturday, May 28, will bring clouds and a few thunderstorms, with a high of 72, with a similar forecast due Sunday, May 29.

A thunderstorm may also arrive on the Labor Day holiday on Monday, May 30, though it will feel warmer, with a real feel of 82.

Boston set to hit heat record on Sunday

Boston is set to reach a heat record set in 1880, when the city reached 97. Sunday’s forecast high is also 97, according to the NWS.

After Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency in Boston, some residents expressed confusion over comfortable temps during the first half of Saturday. But the NWS explained that clouds and fog delayed the impending heat — which was due to soar by Sunday.

“For those of you wondering “where is the heat?” The day is not done!” @NWSBoston tweeted around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. “Temperatures have surged just to our west, where fog and low clouds cleared much earlier in the day. North Adams, MA is currently reporting a temperature of 91°F. Temperatures WILL climb quickly this afternoon.”

For those of you wondering "where is the heat?"; the day is not done! Temperatures have surged just to our west, where fog and low clouds cleared much earlier in the day. North Adams, MA is currently reporting a temperature of 91°F. Temperatures WILL climb quickly this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Ep3Jgmm7iX — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) May 21, 2022

“We will not get away as fortunate Sunday if you don’t like heat,” tweeted local meteorologist Dave Epstein.

We will not get away as fortunate Sunday if you don't like heat. pic.twitter.com/qdkDJld10H — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) May 21, 2022