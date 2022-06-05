Weather A pleasant, dry start to the week, gives way to possible showers Eastern Massachusetts may get some much-needed rainfall mid-week. People enjoy the warm sunshine along the swan boat dock in the Boston Public Garden Lagoon. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

A few rain showers may offer relief next week as nearly 75 percent of Massachusetts grapples with extremely dry conditions.

The National Weather Service’s Boston bureau predicts a dry start to the week on Sunday and Monday, with some rainfall due mid-week through Friday. The rainfall won’t likely be significant enough to pull the region out of what the US Drought Monitor has labeled as “abnormally dry” or “moderate drought” levels.

Monday will be sunny and dry, with highs in the mid-70s. Tuesday will be warm and windy, with a high near 76 and gusts of up to 28 mph. There will be a 30 percent chance of showers with thunderstorms in the afternoon through Tuesday evening.

Basically it's a sunny weekend after the morning clouds on Saturday. However, a few pop-up showers are possible Saturday afternoon. The nice weather continues into early Tues. A few thunderstorms are possibly Tuesday afternoon into Wed morning. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/SufymsZIL4 — Mike Wankum (@MetMikeWCVB) June 4, 2022

Wednesday will reach a high of 77, and possibly some sporadic rain throughout the day and into the evening. There will be a 50 percent chance of showers on Thursday, with possible thunderstorms and winds as high as 23 mph.

It will dry out again on Friday, which will be mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Looking ahead, AccuWeather Boston forecasts a cloudy, dry day on Saturday, June 12, with a high of 70, then possible showers on Sunday, June 13, with cooler temps in the mid-60s.

More heat waves, intense storms, and rising tides in Boston’s future, report says

By the year 2100, temperatures in the Boston region could spike by as much as 10 degrees as sea levels rise more than 15 feet, according to a recent report by The Greater Boston Research Advisory Group.

The analysis, released Wednesday, finds that by the end of the century, 80 days of the year could see temperatures of 90 degrees or higher in Boston. Currently, the region gets about 10 days a year with temps 90 or higher.

The report also said rainfall in the Boston area could rise by 30 percent and river flooding could increase by 70 percent, over the next 80 years.

One of the authors of the report told The Boston Globe that report highlights the urgency to cut down on global carbon emissions.

“To think we’ve caused this much change in our climate is astounding,” UMass Boston climate adaptation professor Paul Kirshen told the Globe. “We’ve already done a hell of a lot of damage, and this report emphasizes the need to get to net-zero emissions.”