Weather Bright, warm weather due on July Fourth, followed by seasonal workweek The pleasant weather follows severe thunderstorms Saturday that could drop hail around Eastern Mass. People gather on the Esplanade for the 2017 Fourth of July concert at the Hatch Shell. The Boston Globe

Revelers heading to the Esplanade Monday to enjoy the city’s first July 4 celebration since 2019 can look forward to beautiful, dry weather.

The pleasant forecast will follow what’s expected to be a rather stormy Saturday evening.

With the holiday weekend upon us, please be aware of the potential for severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and early evening. If planning to be outdoors, make sure you have a plan to get to a safe indoor shelter quickly. #ctwx #mawx #riwx pic.twitter.com/bMgphsgNZl — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 1, 2022

According to the National Weather Service’s Boston bureau, Monday, July 4 will be dry and sunny, with a high of 84. That evening, temps will cool down to about 65 with mostly cloudy skies. Monday day and evening will see little to no wind gusts.

Tuesday has a 50 percent chance of showers, with a high of 80 and some gusts reaching over 20 mph. Possible rainfall is also due Tuesday night.

The rest of the week will bring abundant sunshine and pleasant temps in the high 70s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny, while Thursday and Friday have a slight chance of some afternoon thunderstorms.

Looking ahead, AccuWeather Boston forecasts next weekend will be clear and pleasant, with a high of 77 and 78 on Sat. July 9, and Sun. July 10, respectively.

What to know about Saturday’s severe thunderstorms

A cold front is due to hit Southern New England Saturday afternoon, bringing the threat of severe thunderstorms that could drop damaging hail across the region.

According to the NWS, “Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday afternoon and evening, some of which may be strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and isolated large hail.”

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday afternoon and evening, some of which may be strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and isolated large hail. Keep an eye on the forecast as we approach the holiday weekend! ⛈️ https://t.co/aqcnsXbggc pic.twitter.com/Z6osID15tR — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 30, 2022

Showers and thunderstorms were due to begin between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. and could produce small hail, gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Forecasters predict rainfall of between a tenth and quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible during thunderstorms. The stormy conditions should subside by 8 p.m.