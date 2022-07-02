Bright, warm weather due on July Fourth, followed by seasonal workweek

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Revelers heading to the Esplanade Monday to enjoy the city’s first July 4 celebration since 2019 can look forward to beautiful, dry weather.
The pleasant forecast will follow what’s expected to be a rather stormy Saturday evening.
According to the National Weather Service’s Boston bureau, Monday, July 4 will be dry and sunny, with a high of 84. That evening, temps will cool down to about 65 with mostly cloudy skies. Monday day and evening will see little to no wind gusts.
Tuesday has a 50 percent chance of showers, with a high of 80 and some gusts reaching over 20 mph. Possible rainfall is also due Tuesday night.
The rest of the week will bring abundant sunshine and pleasant temps in the high 70s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny, while Thursday and Friday have a slight chance of some afternoon thunderstorms.
Looking ahead, AccuWeather Boston forecasts next weekend will be clear and pleasant, with a high of 77 and 78 on Sat. July 9, and Sun. July 10, respectively.
A cold front is due to hit Southern New England Saturday afternoon, bringing the threat of severe thunderstorms that could drop damaging hail across the region.
According to the NWS, “Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday afternoon and evening, some of which may be strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and isolated large hail.”
Showers and thunderstorms were due to begin between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. and could produce small hail, gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Forecasters predict rainfall of between a tenth and quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible during thunderstorms. The stormy conditions should subside by 8 p.m.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.