Weather Summer-like warmth abounds with a chance of scattered showers Tuesday and Wednesday may see a few thunderstorms but no washouts. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

According to the National Weather Service’s Boston bureau, the Boston area will enjoy dry, pleasant weather through Monday, with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s and comfortable humidity.

Summer-like warmth and humidity are due on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the potential for scattered showers or thunderstorms — though no washouts are expected.

The NWS forecasts a clear, sunny day on Monday with a high of 87, then a windy evening with gusts as high as 25 mph and a low of around 68. Temps spike a bit Tuesday, with a high of 92 due and a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening through Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday will be hot, with a high near 90. Both Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny, with highs near 82.

Looking ahead, AccuWeather Boston forecasts next weekend to be sunny and hot, with highs in the mid-to-high 80s on both July 16 and July 17. There’s a slight chance of a thunderstorm next Sunday.

A quarter of the state is in a ‘moderate drought’

Nearly the entire state of Massachusetts — 98 percent — is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, with 75 percent of the state in a moderate drought.

According to the most recent data available from the U.S. Drought Monitor, all but a small portion of the state, in southwestern Massachusetts, is abnormally dry, with drought conditions extending from Bristol County up through the North Shore and west to the Berkshires.

The arid conditions have worsened since early May, when only 13 percent of the state was considered abnormally dry. By the end of May, the monitor reported that 66 percent of the state had become abnormally dry, with nearly 23 percent in a drought.