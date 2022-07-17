Weather With 20% of Mass. in a ‘severe drought,’ next week’s showers offer relief Rain is due over the coming workweek, bringing some much-needed moisture. Youngsters cool off in the Boston Common Frog Pond on a hot Wednesday afternoon. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

With some rain in the forecast next week, Massachusetts will enjoy a little relief from escalating drought conditions that have spread across New England this summer.

The entire state of Massachusetts is experiencing abnormally dry conditions. But the U.S. Drought Monitor reported that as of July 12, more than 20 percent of the state is now in what’s considered a “severe drought.” The state’s northeast region is the most severely impacted, according to the monitor.

Much of the rest of the state — mainly stretching north from Bristol County then west through the Berkshires — is in a “moderate drought.”

Advertisement:

Despite forecasted heat and humidity, next week’s precipitation may alleviate the arid conditions. The National Weather Service predicts rain on Monday and Tuesday, with more possible showers due later in the week.

“Although this weekend looks to be mostly dry, rain chances increase on Monday; with up to an inch of rain possible across our western zones. With drought conditions worsening across SNE, we will take all that we can get!” The NWS Boston Bureau tweeted Saturday.

{5 Day Precip] Although this weekend looks to be mostly dry, rain chances increase on Monday; with up to an inch of rain possible across our western zones. With drought conditions worsening across SNE, we will take all that we can get! ☔️ pic.twitter.com/Vp9A2oafQ0 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 16, 2022

According to the NWS, Monday has a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. Showers may stretch overnight into Tuesday before becoming sunny with a high near 90. Wednesday will be hot and clear, with a high of 91.

More showers may arrive later on Thursday, though temps will remain in the 90s. Friday is shaping up to be hot and dry, with some gusty winds.

Looking ahead, AccuWeather Boston forecasts a hot weekend, with temperatures hovering around 90 on both Sat. July 23 and Sun. July 24, though a thunderstorm may pop up toward the end of next weekend.