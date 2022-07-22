Weather Microburst confirmed in Warwick A microburst is “a particularly strong downrush of winds which often results in straight-line wind damage that is less than 2.5 miles in length.”

The National Weather Service Boston confirmed Friday morning that a microburst with wind speeds of 90 mph occurred Thursday in Warwick.

The NWS determined, based on radar data and damage reports, that the microburst began in the town of Erving around 3:05 p.m. before traveling into Warwick. They announced on Twitter that the microburst occurred between 3:05 and 3:15 p.m., with a path length of 2.1 miles and a maximum path width of 300 yards.

[July 21, 2022 Storm Damage Survey] NWS Meteorologists surveyed damage in Warwick, Orange, Athol & New Salem, MA from a severe thunderstorm which occurred Thursday afternoon. Here is a Public Information Statement which confirmed a microburst with wind speeds up to 90 mph:

A microburst, said NWS Boston, is “a particularly strong downrush of winds which often results in straight-line wind damage that is less than 2.5 miles in length.”

A resident in the area witnessed and captured a cloud from after the microburst.

Friend just sent me this beautiful supercell structure from 3:45pm on the border of Athol and Phillipston ma. Said she saw a funnel cloud come down, and then got sucked back up.

Credit my friend Cheryl LeBlanc #supercell #ma #severe #tornadowarned she said insane pic.twitter.com/1E9rtUH4mA — NEMASSWeatherAlerts (@PeterLovasco) July 21, 2022

There were no resulting fatalities or injuries, but the microburst and the accompanying thunderstorms produced a huge amount of damage in fallen trees and downed powerlines.

There were more than 100 trees downed, many pines that had been snapped mid-way up or at the top and some uprooted entirely, on Wendell Road east of the campground and on Hockanum Road and the Hockanum Hill section of Warwck.

Amid the heat wave, New England is facing extreme weather this week, with resulting damage: a tornado hit Vermont and a 9-year-old girl died in Maine when her family’s car was hit by a falling tree.