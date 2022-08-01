Weather This July was one of Boston’s hottest and driest ever Historical records show how difficult the past 31 days have been for residents. People cool off in sprinklers at North End Park in Boston on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Katherine Taylor/The New York Times

As the dog days of summer roll on and July turns into August, historical weather data shows that residents of the Boston area just made it through one of the hottest, driest, months on record.

July’s monthly average temperature for Boston this year, 77.5 degrees, is tied for the third-hottest experienced in the area since 1872, when the National Weather Service records begin.

The city’s hottest July, according to NWS, was in 2019 when the average temperature rose to 78.7 degrees. In 1983, the average temperature for July was 78 degrees. The Julys of 1952 and 1994 also had an average temperature of 77.5 degrees.

Advertisement:

The past 31 days have also been extremely dry. The NWS recorded a total of 0.62 inches of rain for July 2022 in the Boston area. The only drier Julys on record were in 1952, 1965, and 1968. Both 1965 and 1968 saw 0.55 inches of rain during the month, and July of 1952 had just 0.52 inches of rain.

Every part of Massachusetts is currently experiencing some level of drought. The worst of these conditions is being felt by residents in the state’s central and northeast region. State officials have now classified these areas, stretching from the communities surrounding Worcester to the North Shore, as experiencing “critical drought.”

Every part of the state has dealt with some level of drought this month, with some large swathes now experiencing “critical” conditions. – Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs

Cities and towns throughout the state are taking action to conserve water. In Pembroke, water levels dropped so low last week that the water pressure in fire hydrants was impacted. Fire officials there warned this could cause a dangerous situation if a fire broke out somewhere near a hydrant with lowered water pressure.

More than 120 communities in Massachusetts now have mandatory restrictions dictating the usage of water from public sources.

This week, temperatures are expected to keep climbing. NWS forecasters predict a high of 91 degrees on Tuesday, and a high of 100 degrees on Thursday. Meteorologists are tentatively expecting a string of much-needed rainy days to roll in beginning Friday or Saturday.