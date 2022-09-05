Weather Floods surge through Rhode Island, stranding drivers and collapsing a building Major roads reopened Monday evening, but large portions of the state remained in a flood warning.

Rhode Island residents hoping to squeeze out a final day of summer sun on Labor Day were left disappointed and in danger Monday as serious flooding swept through the state.

As flash floods rose rapidly on highways and side streets, a building collapsed on Peace Street in providence.

The building was unoccupied, and no one was injured in that incident, WJAR reported. Multiple nearby streets and intersections were closed off so that workers could clean up the debris.

The building was being constructed for a strip mall plaza, according to WJAR. The portion of the building that collapsed was not yet developed, and most of the construction was taking place on the other side of the building. People at the scene heard cracking and noticed that the roof was not draining.

On I-95, floodwaters surged up the sides of cars, trapping passengers inside and causing police to help drivers back up slowly amid stalled traffic.

Police are attempting to back vehicles up as much as possible as the flood waters appear to be rising on route 95 near Eddy St in Providence, RI. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/5zfjqqBiL0 — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) September 5, 2022

On Pleasant Valley Parkway in Providence, one Twitter user reported seeing the waters spill past a viaduct and pull a car in, submerging the vehicle more than halfway.

This just happened outside my house on Pleasant Valley Parkway. The water from the viaduct flooded over the street and the current was strong enough to pull the car in. My neighbor broke the window and pulled the driver out! pic.twitter.com/gDxwv2kDhj — Andrew Grover (@RIlegoartist) September 5, 2022

By 7 p.m., transit officials said that all major arteries were cleared and reopened. Crews were planning to work throughout Monday night to address any ongoing issues.

A flood warning was extended until 10:30 p.m. Monday night for large swathes of the state, with other areas being downgraded to a flood watch designation.

About two weeks ago, drivers on the East Providence Expressway experienced significant flooding near the Taunton Avenue ramp, according to WJAR. There was construction in the area, and catch basins designed to handle normal amounts of rain were overwhelmed.

More showers are expected Tuesday and Wednesday in Providence, which will give way to clearer skies later in the week.