Snow, wind gust of 100 mph reported atop N.H.’s Mt. Washington
Officials warned that snow and ice would continue into Saturday.
On the first official day of fall, it looked and felt more like winter on New Hampshire’s Mt. Washington.
About an inch of snow fell from Thursday into Friday, and a wind gust of 100 miles per hour was reported on New England’s highest peak.
The Mount Washington Observatory on Friday posted several photos from the summit on Twitter that showed a glaze of ice and frost covering signs and surfaces, while icicles dangled from a road’s guardrails.
Observatory officials warned that snow and ice would continue into Saturday.
