Weather Snow, wind gust of 100 mph reported atop N.H.'s Mt. Washington





On the first official day of fall, it looked and felt more like winter on New Hampshire’s Mt. Washington.

About an inch of snow fell from Thursday into Friday, and a wind gust of 100 miles per hour was reported on New England’s highest peak.

The Mount Washington Observatory on Friday posted several photos from the summit on Twitter that showed a glaze of ice and frost covering signs and surfaces, while icicles dangled from a road’s guardrails.

Pics from the summit today showing the glaze & rime ice accumulations from the past 24 hours as well as the ~1 inch of new snow/sleet on the ground & between the rocks.

Pic 1 – Leeward facing side of the smt sign & MWO instrument tower

Pic 2 – Railing coated in glaze/rime

(1/x) pic.twitter.com/mQxBg7lN3f — Mount Washington Observatory (MWO) (@MWObs) September 23, 2022

Observatory officials warned that snow and ice would continue into Saturday.

