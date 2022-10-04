Weather Former Boston journalist Dixie Whatley goes viral for Hurricane Ian water photo "Thought I’d share a rather notable photo from the experience."

Former WCVB arts and entertainment reporter and “Entertainment Tonight” co-host Dixie Whatley went viral for an photo she posted showing the effects of Hurricane Ian in Florida.

The image, which she shared on Twitter on Saturday, shows the height of the water outside the window of her Naples condominium, nearly up to the tops of the adjacent palm trees.

“Thought I’d share a rather notable photo from the experience,” she wrote.

We live on the beach in Naples, Florida. We stayed through the Hurricane Ian. Thought I'd share a rather notable photo from the experience… pic.twitter.com/LziDWoVN78 — Dixie Whatley (@bothcoasts) October 1, 2022

The post had garnered over 42,000 retweets and 375,000 likes as of Tuesday morning, as well as a number of comments inquiring about the brand of the water-tight windows and their installation.

It even inspired a spinoff Florida meme:

Saw this photoshop on reddit… pic.twitter.com/0SxixL5Mtr — Mel Laith (@mentalavocado) October 2, 2022

Whatley, who was one of the first “Entertainment Tonight” co-hosts in the early ’80s and later co-hosted “At The Movies” with Rex Reed, told WCVB that while she’s still waiting for power to be restored in her condo, her Naples neighborhood is already bouncing back.

“Florida recovers extremely fast. Electricity is on. Restaurants are open. Stores are open. You’d be shocked,” she told the news station.