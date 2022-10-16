Weather Rain due Monday then clear, cool weather through Friday Rain is expected on Monday and may continue through Tuesday morning before giving way to clear skies and crisp temps. Warm weather brought out the strollers and joggers at Castle Island in South Boston. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff



Fall is in full swing in Massachusetts with a shower due Monday, then several days of crisp seasonal weather that will hover in the 50 and 60s.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Boston bureau forecasts a rainy start to the workweek, with a 60 percent chance of showers on Monday. Rain is mostly expected after 4 p.m., and will likely continue overnight Tuesday and into the morning.

“High pressure brings dry and quiet weather [Saturday] with slightly warmer than normal temps. Still dry on Sunday despite a cold front sliding through. Scattered rain showers possible early next week as a frontal system lifts through,” NWS Boston tweeted, along with a maximum temperature forecast for parts of the state.

High pressure brings dry & quiet weather today with slightly warmer than normal temps. Still dry on Sunday despite a cold front sliding through. Scattered rain showers possible early next week as a frontal system lifts through. #mawx #riwx #ctwx pic.twitter.com/HU8UMeRnPI — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 15, 2022

Tuesday afternoon will bring mostly sunny skies with a high near 57. Wednesday will also be clear and sunny, with a high around 56. Lows will drop into the high 30s on Wednesday night.

Thursday will be sunny, with a high near 56, and partly cloudy skies in the evening. Friday will warm up a little, with a high near 61 and partial sun.

Looking ahead to next weekend, AccuWeather Boston forecasts plenty of sunshine on Sat. Oct. 22, with a high of 61. A few showers may roll in on Sun. Oct. 23, along with a high of 59.

October snowfall stats

The Boston NWS shared some stats about the region’s historical October snowfalls.

“And for all those snow lovers out there, I am sure there are a couple of you. Climatologically, October is typically when the first snow accumulates,” the NWS tweeted on Friday.

Check out some to the stats below ⏬ #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx https://t.co/1TxJ3AuKsf pic.twitter.com/fK5nkmYZyH — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 15, 2022

Boston’s annual October snow average is just 0.2 percent, according to the service. The city’s highest accumulation recorded was in 2020, when the month had 4.3 inches of snow. The earliest date recorded for snow in Boston was on Oct. 18, 2008, when 0.1 inch fell.

Worcester, however, had 11.4 inches of snow in October 2011, according to the NWS. That city’s average October snow total is 1.1 inches.

There is currently no snow in the region’s forecast this month.

“While Boston ‘averages’ some snow in October, it’s not typical,” said WBZ Meteorologist Eric Fisher. “Only 3 years out of the past 150 have had 1″ of snow. Most years have none. Better shot at flakes in the hills.”