Weather Massive outage leaves nearly three-quarters of Quincy without electricity Power was restored to most of the city by 10 p.m. Nearly three-fourths of the city of Quincy lost power Wednesday night. MEMA

Nearly three-quarters of the city of Quincy lost power Wednesday night due to a major storm that brought high winds and heavy rain.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), 72% of the city was without power by 7 p.m., amounting to over 43,000 people.

Power in Quincy is supplied by National Grid, and by 10 p.m., power was returned to most of the city, according to MEMA.

At its peak, over 46,000 people in Massachusetts were without power.

Lincoln, which is powered by Eversource, also had a major outage, causing 37% of the town to go dark and affecting 975 people.

Sharon, Haverhill, and Bourne also had significant outages, with 15%, 13%, and 17% of the municipalities losing power, respectively. Haverhill’s outage affected over 3,700 people, while Bourne’s affected nearly 2,000, and Sharon’s over 1,000.

Eversource provides power to Bourne and Sharon, while National Grid is responsible for Haverhill.

Winds reached up to 54 mph Wednesday, according to local meteorologists, but rain began tapering off around 9:30 p.m.

Very much on par with what was expected, scattered power outages, but nothing widespread. Quincy, MA topping the charts with 72% of that city in the dark currently. #MAwx pic.twitter.com/Oey5uDwp39 — Greg Forrister (@GregForrister) December 1, 2022

Just lost power in #Hingham following a 54 MPH wind gust.



About 39k customers in the dark across the state right now, with a majority of those in #Quincy #MAwx pic.twitter.com/SLZGpNS5Gb — Michael Page (@MichaelPageWx) December 1, 2022

Just over 46K Massachusetts utility customers w/o power as of 7:30 p.m.



Over 70% of Quincy has lost power; More than half of Holliston and 1/3 of Amesbury customers. pic.twitter.com/McHM07tjrG — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) December 1, 2022

Strong winds knocked out power in Quincy & Norfolk County. (~35,000)



Max Gusts as of 8PM:

43MPH — Norwood

55MPH — Bedford

44MPH — Boston (Logan)

50MPH — Boston (Chestnut Hill) pic.twitter.com/pGDzySxgd3 — Tevin Wooten (@TevinWooten) December 1, 2022