Mild temps and a wet few days ahead

Massachusetts is in for some unseasonably warm temperatures this coming week, with rain due on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“[The Week Ahead] Windy weather along with rain and unseasonably mild temps is on tap for Sat. Dry but seasonably chilly temperatures return Sun into Mon. Another low-pressure system will bring milder temps and more rain Tue and perhaps into Wed as well,” The NWS tweeted Friday night.

WBZ Meteorologist Eric Fisher favors Monday as the most pleasant day of the week.

“A look at the next 7 days. Looking pretty damp/unsettled middle of next week. Monday would be my pick of the next 7 to enjoy outdoors,” tweeted Fisher.

According to the National Weather Service’s Boston bureau, the work week will start off sunny and dry on Monday, with a high near 47 and some 20 mph wind gusts, before showers move in on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday’s rain will start around midday, with a high near 55, and will continue through the evening, according to the NWS. More showers are likely Wednesday, with another mild high of 54. Rain will stick around through Wednesday night.

Things will clear up on Thursday, with sunny skies due and a high near 52. Wind gusts on Thursday could reach up to 21 mph. Friday will also be dry and sunny but cooler, with a high near 43.

Looking ahead, AccuWeather forecasts next weekend will be cloudy, cold, and dry, with a high of around 40 on both days.

Climate summary: Southern New England saw above-normal temps this fall

The NWS says it recorded above-normal temperatures at southern New England climate sites during the fall 2022 season.

Overall, Boston’s mean fall temperature was 1.8 degrees warmer than usual, with a mean temp of 56.9 degrees for the season. Worcester was 2.4 degrees warmer than normal, with a mean temp of 53.3 this fall.

Boston was also a little less wet than usual this fall, according to the NWS. There was 1.68 less rainfall than normal, with a total of 9.57 inches of rain between September and November.

Boston had the 7th-warmest November on record, with a mean temperature of 49 degrees. That figure is 4.3 degrees warmer than usual, according to NWS data. Worcester was even warmer in November, marking its 4th warmest November on record. The mean temp for Worcester was 45.5 degrees, which is 5.2 degrees warmer than usual.