Weather An Iowa sports anchor filled in on blizzard coverage. He was delightfully miserable. "Tune in for the next couple hours to watch me get crankier and crankier," KWWL's Mark Woodley reported Thursday morning from Waterloo.

As blizzard conditions and dangerously low wind chills hit Iowa Thursday morning, it was all hands on deck at news station KWWL.

That included sports anchor Mark Woodley, who apparently drew the short straw as he reported live — and outside — from Waterloo during the early morning hours. The result — a miserable and sarcastic Woodley letting KWWL’s audience know exactly how he felt — has become an instant classic, which had garnered more than 4 million views on Twitter by Friday morning.

“What better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he would normally wake up, go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold, and tell other people not to do the same,” Woodley says in the montage of his coverage he posted to Twitter.

This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show. pic.twitter.com/h0RL9tVQqg — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 22, 2022

As a former Iowa sports reporter astutely pointed out, Woodley may have unfortunately earned himself more storm assignments.

My bad! — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 22, 2022