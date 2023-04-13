Weather Video: ‘Significant’ brush fire on I-495 median in Middleborough stops traffic By Wednesday, fire crews in Massachusetts had already responded to nearly 100 fires over the past week.

A raging brush fire in the median of I-495 in Middleborough is “heavily impacting” traffic, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Video of the brush fire shows a large blaze among the trees that seems to have spread along the median. State Police are advising drivers to avoid I-495.

@7News Brush fire on the median strip of rte 495 in Middleborough pic.twitter.com/5vrt2cNFSO — Georgios Gialtouridis (@GGialtouridis) April 13, 2023

The brush fire comes on a rare 80-degree day in April that reached near-record highs.

Brush fires have become an increasingly common problem in Massachusetts this year. By Wednesday, fire crews across the state had already responded to nearly 100 fires in the last week due to dry, warm, and breezy weather, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation said.

Boston remained under a fire advisory by the National Weather Service on Thursday.

On I-495, only the southbound breakdown lane is currently open for traffic, State Police said. All northbound lanes have been shut down as a result of the brush fire.

State Police said they will update the public on traffic conditions on I-495 as authorities get the fire under control.