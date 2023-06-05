Weather MassDEP issues statewide air quality advisory Smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to reach Massachusetts Tuesday, causing unhealthy air quality for sensitive individuals.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection issued a statewide air quality alert as smoke from the Canadian wildfires is expected to impact the region. The warning will be in effect from June 6 through June 7.

Smoke is expected to reach western parts of the state as early as Monday night and spread eastward throughout the day Tuesday. The levels are expected to be unhealthy for those who are sensitive, including people with heart or lung diseases such as asthma.

To stay healthy, MassDEP is recommending people in sensitive groups minimize time outside and rest often. They also recommend keeping treatments close by and monitoring for symptoms.

Canada is seeking help in tackling more than 160 wildfires in the Quebec province, including at least 114 that were deemed out of control Monday.