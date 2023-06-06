Weather Photos: Smoke from Canada wildfires blankets Northeast By Tuesday evening, New York City had the most polluted air in the world with an air quality index rating of 196. On Saturday, the city's AQI rating was 15. Smoke from the hundreds of wildfires in eastern Canada has drifted into the United States, casting a sky of smog over New York City and triggering air alerts across the northeast. Maansi Srivastava/The New York Times

Smoke from hundreds of wildfires throughout Canada drifted into the United States on Tuesday triggering air quality concerns across the East Coast.

Hundreds turned to social media posting images of the hazy sky, and perhaps no city fared worse than Boston’s southern neighbor, New York. By Tuesday evening, New York City had the most polluted air in the world with an air quality index rating of 196. On Saturday, the city’s AQI rating was 15.

Here’s a look at NYC’s smoggy sky.

A satellite image provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows the smoke from Canada’s wildfires in North America on Tuesday.

NOAA via The New York Times

Smoke from Canada’s wildfires covers the Manhattan Skyline seen from Queens on Tuesday.

Maansi Srivastava/The New York Times

Smog covers Yankee Stadium as New York Yankees’ Clarke Schmidt pitches to Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson during the first inning of a baseball game on Tuesday.

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

A dense haze caused by wildfires in Canada enveloped the Manhattan skyline on Tuesday.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Staten Island Ferry moves past the Statue of Liberty on a hazy morning resulting from Canadian wildfires on Tuesday.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A haze covers Long Beach and the greater New York area with smoke from Canada wildfires on Tuesday.

Johnny Milano/The New York Times

Buildings in Jersey City, N.J. are partially obscured by smoke from Canadian wildfires as boats travel on the Hudson River, seen from Manhattan on Tuesday

AP Photo/Patrick Sison

Massachusetts

Massachusetts’ air quality, while not as poor as New York’s, still prompted statewide warnings as most of the Bay State saw significant drops in air quality.

A hazy sunset caused by Canada Wildfires at Duxbury Beach in Duxbury on Tuesday.

David L Ryan/Globe Staff

A hazy early morning sun rises over Cambridge Tuesday.

Joanne Rathe/ Globe Staff

A hazy early morning sun rises over Boston Tuesday.

Joanne Rathe/ Globe Staff