Here’s what Tuesday’s flooding from heavy rains looked like across Massachusetts

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Heavy rains on Tuesday led to widespread flooding across eastern Massachusetts that trapped cars in waterlogged roads from the North Shore down to Cape Cod.
Drivers were rescued from their cars in many communities across the state, from Lawrence to Somerville.
The MBTA reported flooding-related train delays of up to an hour on nearly every Commuter Rail line. Some trains were forced to stop their journey early or start at a different station because of flooded tracks.
Many areas received at least an inch of rain on Tuesday, while some were drenched with up to seven inches.
The highest rainfall totals were found on the North Shore, where communities like Lawrence received 6.24 inches and Andover received 4.42 inches by 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
In Lawrence, emergency workers had to pull an elderly woman from her car, which was submerged in chest-high water.
Andover
Danvers
Lawrence
Lynn
North Andover
Communities in Middlesex County were also disrupted by flooding. The Town of Billerica said it received 7.2 total inches of rain, while the weather service recorded 5.61 inches in Tewksbury and 3.67 inches in Wellesley by 1 p.m.
In Stoneham, firefighters said they had to help a driver whose car became stranded in the street on Montvale Avenue.
The same reportedly happened in Somerville, which the weather service said received nearly 2.5 inches of rain by 1 p.m., on McGrath Highway. NBC10 Boston reported that the driver, a woman, was taken to a hospital and is expected to be ok.
Natick firefighters said they rescued people from cars on both Route 9 and Route 27.
Billerica
Framingham
Malden
Natick
Newton
Tewksbury
Woburn
While Suffolk County didn’t experience the worst flooding, with the weather service recording only 1.34 inches of rain at Logan Airport by 1 p.m., Allston-Brighton was troubled by flood waters.
At one point, west Storrow Drive was flooded.
Norfolk County was also hard hit Tuesday, where towns like Needham received 2.88 inches of rain by 1 p.m., according to the weather service.
Many meteorologists said that flooding can happen when communities get a lot of rain in a short period of time, even if they don’t end up getting as much total rain as other places.
Needham
Wellesley
Cities in Bristol County experienced some flooding even though they received less rain. By 1 p.m., New Bedford received 1.87 inches of rain, while Fall River saw 1.15 inches, according to the weather service.
The New Bedford Fire Department said it responded to 12 calls about people who needed help escaping vehicles trapped on flooded roads, and 22 calls about flooded basements.
Fall River
New Bedford
Even the Cape didn’t escape the flood waters on Tuesday. By 1 p.m., Yarmouth received 4.26 inches of rain, while Hyannis received 3.8 inches, according to the weather service.
Falmouth
Hyannis
Yarmouth
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.