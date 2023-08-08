Weather Here’s what Tuesday’s flooding from heavy rains looked like across Massachusetts Drivers were rescued from their cars in many communities across the state, from Lawrence to Somerville, as flood waters submerged cars in roads. Dinar (who did not wish to share his last name) leaps over a flooded section of Boston Street in Lynn. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

Heavy rains on Tuesday led to widespread flooding across eastern Massachusetts that trapped cars in waterlogged roads from the North Shore down to Cape Cod.

Drivers were rescued from their cars in many communities across the state, from Lawrence to Somerville.

The MBTA reported flooding-related train delays of up to an hour on nearly every Commuter Rail line. Some trains were forced to stop their journey early or start at a different station because of flooded tracks.

Many areas received at least an inch of rain on Tuesday, while some were drenched with up to seven inches.

Essex County

The highest rainfall totals were found on the North Shore, where communities like Lawrence received 6.24 inches and Andover received 4.42 inches by 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

In Lawrence, emergency workers had to pull an elderly woman from her car, which was submerged in chest-high water.

👀Video captured by a Boston 25 photographer shows the moment a driver was rescued from her car stuck in Lawrence's floodwaters https://t.co/BHOszqVOog pic.twitter.com/KcvbTNIuog — Boston 25 News (@boston25) August 8, 2023

This driver is trapped in her car in Lawrence.

Her SUV has been floating.



Rescuers are arriving on the scene now.



WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/qcFG4bHPC0 https://t.co/yL0UldpUZb pic.twitter.com/nyAlxcSbxy — Peter Wilson (@PetesWire) August 8, 2023

Andover

Out of his truck and wading in the water, @MassDOT worker is trying to clear drains to reduce water level. #7news pic.twitter.com/gz2iLeUVJc — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) August 8, 2023

Here is the outfield at the baseball diamond at @phillipsacademy in #Andover pic.twitter.com/FdwrmOoXVN — Bill MacDonald (@wmacdonald1969) August 8, 2023

Danvers

Elliott St Danvers ma . Flooding pic.twitter.com/IA7BX0ilTE — NEMASSWeatherAlerts (@PeterLovasco) August 8, 2023

Lawrence

Mayor DePeña & Lawrence Department of Public Works advises to please avoid travel on Parker Street, due to excessive flooding / El alcalde DePeña y el Departamento de Obras Públicas de Lawrence aconsejan que eviten viajar por la calle Parker, debido a las inundaciones excesivas. pic.twitter.com/FB0K5lYWfi — Office of the Mayor – Lawrence, MA (@mayorlawrencema) August 8, 2023

Lawrence Ma: flooding throughout the city currently pic.twitter.com/wuRbphqIQ8 — Patrick Kerrigan (@pkerriganpk) August 8, 2023

Lynn

Jada Exama (R) and Alyssa Brown make their way across a flooded sidewalk in Lynn. – Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

Ellen Simard pauses to take in the flooding in Lynn. – Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

@WX1BOX Belden Bly/Fox Hill Bridge closed on Lynn/Saugus line due to flooding per scanner. The closest I could get to the bridge was on Saugus side. Reports of multiple vehicles in the flood waters. pic.twitter.com/EdRgcamB9K — 📡Patrick ⚡ W1PAC📻 (@W1PAC) August 8, 2023

North Andover

Video shows cars submerged underwater in North Andover, MA, after significant flooding on Tuesday. #mawx pic.twitter.com/ConYnPhIjq — FOX Weather (@foxweather) August 8, 2023

Major flooding in down town North Andover on High Street. pic.twitter.com/SgMdOP91Yl — Martin 🏁 (@MartyMcFLYS) August 8, 2023

High Street in North Andover is currently under water from the drenching rains #7News pic.twitter.com/ZTuKVpXlR2 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 8, 2023

Middlesex County

Communities in Middlesex County were also disrupted by flooding. The Town of Billerica said it received 7.2 total inches of rain, while the weather service recorded 5.61 inches in Tewksbury and 3.67 inches in Wellesley by 1 p.m.

In Stoneham, firefighters said they had to help a driver whose car became stranded in the street on Montvale Avenue.

Stoneham Firefighters rescue a woman stranded in a car that got caught in flooding on Montvale Ave. #wcvb @StonehamFire pic.twitter.com/LliOIefbWb — Sera Congi (@seracongi) August 8, 2023

The same reportedly happened in Somerville, which the weather service said received nearly 2.5 inches of rain by 1 p.m., on McGrath Highway. NBC10 Boston reported that the driver, a woman, was taken to a hospital and is expected to be ok.

#BREAKING: Driver just rescued from flood waters on McGrath Highway.



Woman transported to the hospital.



Expected to be okay.



Water is currently to the car’s roof. Somerville firefighters arriving just in time. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/CFZ2Nm45Di — Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) August 8, 2023

Natick firefighters said they rescued people from cars on both Route 9 and Route 27.

Billerica

(1/3) The Town of Billerica received 7.2 inches of rain in several hours.



The Billerica Public Safety Departments, Police Fire and DPW responded to more than 100 calls for flooding in residential homes today. Many streets were closed due to the Stormwater systems could not pic.twitter.com/0t0YwwB27Z — Town of Billerica (@TownofBillerica) August 8, 2023

Flooding in #Billerica

Credit Alessia DaCruz



Share your storm photos and videos with Boston 25 here: https://t.co/uXTTheCa8q pic.twitter.com/H8u4j9tM8x — Peter Wilson (@PetesWire) August 8, 2023

Billerica flooding.

Credit Eric Magee



Share your storm videos and pictures with with @boston25 here:https://t.co/uXTTheCa8q pic.twitter.com/AbFIQbPuwI — Peter Wilson (@PetesWire) August 8, 2023

Framingham

Flooding in Framingham.

Credit: Mike Hart

Share your storm photos and videos with Boston 25 here: https://t.co/uXTTheCa8q pic.twitter.com/fzHLg6g4Hl — Peter Wilson (@PetesWire) August 8, 2023

Malden

A woman laughed as she walked through the flooded intersection of Ferry Street and Centre Street in Malden as heavy rain fell. – Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

Malden Flood Warning

Drive with Caution

Don’t drive thru high water areas in local streets

Citywide street flooding

Eastern Ave Closed

Broadway to Prentiss St closed until water goes down pic.twitter.com/sAJC5zbFHd — John P Kelley (@EmergencyMalden) August 8, 2023

Natick

Extremely dangerous driving conditions today in Massachusetts. Lots of stranded drivers trying to drive through impassable roads…like Rt 9 in #Natick #WBZ pic.twitter.com/E6QBT7NCCB — Chris Gobeille (@WBZPhotog) August 8, 2023

Newton

Flooding over banks of cheesecake brook in front of Gath pool. Lifeguards guarding the street now instead of the pool. #newtonma pic.twitter.com/KNyfqyq9DR — Fig City News (@figcitynews) August 8, 2023

Obligatory flooding photos 👎🏻 Bridge under troubled waters, 2.77" of rain in less than two hours, Nahanton Street. 🌧️ #newtonma pic.twitter.com/OAF8AAjhku — Newton Community Farm (@NCFtweets) August 8, 2023

And another flooded out car in #Newton pic.twitter.com/9VOVG4vXpU — Chris Gobeille (@WBZPhotog) August 8, 2023

Tewksbury

WATCH: Kids in Tewksbury were spotted getting around in kayaks after torrential rain drenched the area https://t.co/jrgOKaKmyN pic.twitter.com/FjxQnxE9wW — Boston 25 News (@boston25) August 8, 2023

Streets/yards flooding in Tewksbury, Massachusetts due to heavy downpours training, or repeatedly moving over the same areas. Video courtesy of Andrea Smith.



(Andrea was my bank teller back in high school; she was the sweetest. She always had York peppermint patties for me.) pic.twitter.com/Oaf3Qm97xK — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) August 8, 2023

Woburn

Suffolk County

While Suffolk County didn’t experience the worst flooding, with the weather service recording only 1.34 inches of rain at Logan Airport by 1 p.m., Allston-Brighton was troubled by flood waters.

Flash flooding on St. Thomas More Rd. in Boston stranded some vehicles. A tow truck was at the scene. – Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe

Flash flooding on St. Thomas More Rd. stranded some vehicles. A tow truck was at the scene to remove vehicles. – Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe

New lake has formed in the WBZ parking lot. And ⁦@4cast4you⁩ car is at its center serving as our dock. pic.twitter.com/JA2zuMUy3E — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) August 8, 2023

This is the second time in a month that my block has been inaccessible due to flooding. #Allston–#BrightonMA is an environmental justice community, and it shouldn't take several major floods to compel our leaders to help us out. https://t.co/pkanXCmwfZ pic.twitter.com/D2425w7Wbg — Jacob deBlecourt (@JacobForAB) August 8, 2023

At one point, west Storrow Drive was flooded.

Norfolk County

Norfolk County was also hard hit Tuesday, where towns like Needham received 2.88 inches of rain by 1 p.m., according to the weather service.

Many meteorologists said that flooding can happen when communities get a lot of rain in a short period of time, even if they don’t end up getting as much total rain as other places.

Needham

A friend of mine just sent this from Needham. The water is over the hood of the parked cars. #flooding #mawx #wcvb pic.twitter.com/bQRNIwHsMy — antoinette antonio (@antoinetteA) August 8, 2023

Video of flooding in Needham.

Credit: Peter Burdick

Share your storm photos and videos with Boston 25 here: https://t.co/uXTTheCa8q pic.twitter.com/uJvfo4FYhC — Peter Wilson (@PetesWire) August 8, 2023

More cars stuck in flooding on I-95 South not far from @NBC10Boston studios in Needham pic.twitter.com/sWSImZbT4h — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) August 8, 2023

Right outside @WCVB studios- two cars stranded on the 128 Needham ramp. pic.twitter.com/XFbVOk4AcV — russnelligan (@russnelligan) August 8, 2023

Wellesley

Some vehicles appear to be stuck on Route 9 in Wellesley after torrential rain just came down flooding roadways in this area@NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/Z4QKAm5FXc — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) August 8, 2023

Road flooding at Lowell & Bristol in Wellesley, MA pic.twitter.com/uveWnfNWAU — swellesley (@swellesley) August 8, 2023

Bristol County

Cities in Bristol County experienced some flooding even though they received less rain. By 1 p.m., New Bedford received 1.87 inches of rain, while Fall River saw 1.15 inches, according to the weather service.

The New Bedford Fire Department said it responded to 12 calls about people who needed help escaping vehicles trapped on flooded roads, and 22 calls about flooded basements.

Fall River

WEATHER ALERT: The usual problem spots are flooding in Fall River following some heavy downpours. https://t.co/KNt6Cp4GUL pic.twitter.com/z8q8Aie2E0 — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) August 8, 2023

New Bedford

Traffic is backed up for miles here in New Bedford. Drivers getting out of their cars in frustration. Massachusetts State Police going right through the flooding. A reminder though regardless to always “turn around and don’t drown”. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/ae4ZN2F01G — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) August 8, 2023

Barnstable County

Even the Cape didn’t escape the flood waters on Tuesday. By 1 p.m., Yarmouth received 4.26 inches of rain, while Hyannis received 3.8 inches, according to the weather service.

Falmouth

Hyannis

The vodka truck makes it through the deep waters along Center Street for a delivery to Main Street Hyannis after mid-day flash flooding. @capecodtimes pic.twitter.com/KubTL02AFk — Steve Heaslip (@cctphoto) August 8, 2023

Yarmouth

@VickiGrafWX Last Vid of Flooding in West Yarmouth. Listen to the end pic.twitter.com/s28DEG77Qb — Tom Sullivan (@tsully8928) August 8, 2023

@VickiGrafWX Flooding here in West Yarmouth from 4.26 rainfall in 1 hour and 15 minutes. Highest rainfall rate was 9.24 inches a hour pic.twitter.com/3qNe8yQrhI — Tom Sullivan (@tsully8928) August 8, 2023