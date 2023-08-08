Weather

Here’s what Tuesday’s flooding from heavy rains looked like across Massachusetts

Drivers were rescued from their cars in many communities across the state, from Lawrence to Somerville, as flood waters submerged cars in roads.

Dinar (who did not wish to share his last name) leaps over a flooded section of Boston Street in Lynn. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

By Susannah Sudborough

Heavy rains on Tuesday led to widespread flooding across eastern Massachusetts that trapped cars in waterlogged roads from the North Shore down to Cape Cod.

Drivers were rescued from their cars in many communities across the state, from Lawrence to Somerville.

The MBTA reported flooding-related train delays of up to an hour on nearly every Commuter Rail line. Some trains were forced to stop their journey early or start at a different station because of flooded tracks.

Many areas received at least an inch of rain on Tuesday, while some were drenched with up to seven inches.

Essex County

The highest rainfall totals were found on the North Shore, where communities like Lawrence received 6.24 inches and Andover received 4.42 inches by 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Advertisement:

In Lawrence, emergency workers had to pull an elderly woman from her car, which was submerged in chest-high water.

Andover

Danvers

Lawrence

Lynn

Jada Exama (R) and Alyssa Brown make their way across a flooded sidewalk in Lynn. – Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe
Ellen Simard pauses to take in the flooding in Lynn. – Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

North Andover

Middlesex County

Communities in Middlesex County were also disrupted by flooding. The Town of Billerica said it received 7.2 total inches of rain, while the weather service recorded 5.61 inches in Tewksbury and 3.67 inches in Wellesley by 1 p.m.

In Stoneham, firefighters said they had to help a driver whose car became stranded in the street on Montvale Avenue.

The same reportedly happened in Somerville, which the weather service said received nearly 2.5 inches of rain by 1 p.m., on McGrath Highway. NBC10 Boston reported that the driver, a woman, was taken to a hospital and is expected to be ok.

Natick firefighters said they rescued people from cars on both Route 9 and Route 27.

Billerica

Framingham

Malden

A woman laughed as she walked through the flooded intersection of Ferry Street and Centre Street in Malden as heavy rain fell. – Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

Natick

Newton

Tewksbury

Woburn

Suffolk County

While Suffolk County didn’t experience the worst flooding, with the weather service recording only 1.34 inches of rain at Logan Airport by 1 p.m., Allston-Brighton was troubled by flood waters.

Flash flooding on St. Thomas More Rd. in Boston stranded some vehicles. A tow truck was at the scene. – Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe
Flash flooding on St. Thomas More Rd. stranded some vehicles. A tow truck was at the scene to remove vehicles. – Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe

At one point, west Storrow Drive was flooded.

Norfolk County

Norfolk County was also hard hit Tuesday, where towns like Needham received 2.88 inches of rain by 1 p.m., according to the weather service.

Advertisement:

Many meteorologists said that flooding can happen when communities get a lot of rain in a short period of time, even if they don’t end up getting as much total rain as other places.

Needham

Wellesley

Bristol County

Cities in Bristol County experienced some flooding even though they received less rain. By 1 p.m., New Bedford received 1.87 inches of rain, while Fall River saw 1.15 inches, according to the weather service.

The New Bedford Fire Department said it responded to 12 calls about people who needed help escaping vehicles trapped on flooded roads, and 22 calls about flooded basements.

Fall River

New Bedford

Barnstable County

Even the Cape didn’t escape the flood waters on Tuesday. By 1 p.m., Yarmouth received 4.26 inches of rain, while Hyannis received 3.8 inches, according to the weather service.

Falmouth

Hyannis

Yarmouth