Weather Tornadoes confirmed in 3 Mass. towns and a R.I. interstate Friday The National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes touched down in North Attleboro, Mansfield, and Weymouth, as well as Smithfield, Rhode Island. Homeowner Jon Freitag of 48 Lisa Drive in North Attleboro, Mass. surveys the damage in his backyard after high winds toppled a large oak tree, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, destroying his kids' play structure and some patio furniture. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP)

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that tornadoes touched down in three Massachusetts towns as well as northern Rhode Island on Friday morning.

There were two Massachusetts tornadoes in total — one of the twisters hit both North Attleboro and Mansfield, while the other touched down in Weymouth. The NWS also confirmed a tornado in Smithfield, Rhode Island.

The NWS is expected to release more details about tornadoes later Friday.

“The survey team will determine an EF-rating as well as a complete track once the survey is completed later today,” the NWS said in the report.

The North Attleboro and Mansfield tornadoes were reported at 9:15 a.m., and the Weymouth tornado was reported at 9:50 a.m. Rhode Island’s tornado was reported around 8:45 a.m., and was seen crossing Interstate 295 on the Smithfield and Johnston town line. That twister reportedly lifted a car off the ground, according to CBS News. No one was hurt in the incident.

“The driver said she got caught in the funnel, was lifted 10 feet in the air and was dropped back down on her tires,” Johnston Fire Chief David Iannuccilli told CBS. “She was shaken up more than anything.”

A motorist caught video of the Rhode Island twister and shared it with local media.

WOW! A vehicle traveling down Interstate 295 in Rhode Island captured what appears to be a tornado crossing the highway. Look closely, and you can see debris flying around. https://t.co/fgr7At1x9P pic.twitter.com/sDAhqEYumZ — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) August 18, 2023