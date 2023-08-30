Weather The other Farmer’s Almanac has released its winter forecast The Old Farmer's Almanac (not to be confused with its rival, the Farmer's Almanac), predicts a mild, snowy New England winter. Pittsfield, Mass. is pictured in March 2023. The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts a mild but snowy winter for New England this year. Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP

The Old Farmer’s Almanac published its winter weather predictions this week, forecasting a snowy but mild winter in the northeast.

Not to be confused with its rival publication the Farmer’s Almanac, the Old Farmer’s Almanac proudly identifies as the oldest almanac in the country. The Dublin, New Hampshire-based periodical has been predicting the weather for farmers, gardeners, and outdoor adventurers alike since 1792 — with 80 percent accuracy, it claimed in a Tuesday press release.

This year, the almanac says New Englanders can expect snow as early as November.

The 2024 Old Farmers Almanac. – Courtesy Photo

In its “northeast” region, which spans New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, and western Massachusetts, the almanac predicts above-normal temperatures all winter long, with snowy periods in November, December, and January and, crucially, a white Christmas.

In the “Atlantic corridor” region, which includes eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and most of Connecticut, the periodical similarly predicts milder-than-average temperatures and snowy stretches in December, January, and February — but no snow on Christmas.

If that’s disappointing news, take comfort in the fact that the Old Farmer’s Almanac will be the first to admit that it sometimes gets it wrong.

“Although neither we nor any other forecasters have as yet gained sufficient insight into the mysteries of the universe to predict the weather with total accuracy,” the almanac disclaims on its website, “our results are often very close to our traditional claim of 80 percent.”

The Old Farmer’s Almanac bases its long-range predictions on a proprietary “secret formula” developed by its founder, Robert B. Thomas and refined over the years. The formula accounts for sunspot activity, prevailing weather patterns and atmospheric data.

The competing Farmer’s Almanac also has a secret weather-predicting formula, known only by its “weather prognosticator” (who operates under the alias Caleb Weatherbee, for purposes of anonymity).

For all their fanfare and secrecy, local meteorologists don’t take the almanacs’ early predictions too seriously, Boston.com reported in 2019.

“I think it’s a great read, I just don’t think people should be planning their vacations or how much energy they’re going to need for the winter based on the almanac’s outlook,” Eric Fisher, chief meteorologist for WBZ-TV, said of the Farmer’s Almanac.

Fueling the skepticism, the two almanacs had very different predictions for winter 2024. In contrast to its competitor, the Farmer’s Almanac predicted an unseasonably cold winter in New England, with multiple snowstorms beginning in December.