Weather Mt. Washington sees its first coating of snow and ice of the season “Temperatures aren't expected to rise above freezing until the end of the week.”

The fall foliage may be in full swing in most of New England, but on Mount Washington, winter has arrived.

The Mount Washington Observatory shared that the summit saw its first measurable snowfall of the season on Sunday. The station recorded less than an inch of accumulation, but below-freezing temperatures, high winds, and fog resulted in a coating of rime ice on the summit that required some de-icing action by the observatory’s staff.

“Temperatures aren’t expected to rise above freezing until the end of the week, but winds will decrease slightly, and skies will begin to clear over the next several days,” the station staff wrote on Facebook.