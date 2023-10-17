Weather ‘A different world’: Mount Washington Observatory sees 4.5 inches of snowfall “The summits have finally emerged from the clouds after a nearly week-long stretch of freezing fog and near-zero visibility.”

A long stretch of freezing conditions has left behind a wintry landscape atop Mount Washington.

The Mount Washington Observatory saw its first measurable snowfall last week, and since then, the inches have piled up.

“The summits have finally emerged from the clouds after a nearly week-long stretch of freezing fog and near-zero visibility,” staff wrote on the observatory’s Facebook page on Monday. “Sunshine this morning revealed a thick coating of rime ice and 4.5 inches of new snowfall resulting from the extended period of wintry weather.”

Photos shared by observatory staff showed snow and ice coating equipment and buildings on the mountain.

“A different world on the summit,” they wrote.