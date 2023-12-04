Weather Heavy snowfall hits New England and leaves thousands in the dark in Maine More than 25,000 homes and businesses were without electricity in Maine as trees and branches laden with heavy, wet snow fell on power lines, officials said. Snow clings to berries on a tree, Monday Dec. 4, 2023, in Portland, Maine. AP Photo/Patrick Whittle





A storm dropped a mix of rain and snow on parts of New England, with some locations recording more than a half-foot (15 centimeters) of snowfall on Monday.

More than 25,000 homes and businesses were without electricity in Maine as trees and branches laden with heavy, wet snow fell on power lines, officials said.

The National Weather Service declared the first winter storm warning of the season for New Hampshire and western Maine. Northernmost Vermont was also under a winter storm warning on Monday. Far northern Maine, also under a warning, already saw heavy snow before Thanksgiving.

Some mountainous areas of western Maine and New Hampshire could see over a foot of snow. Vermont was expected to get up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow.

Advertisement:

Heavy, wet snow has created hazardous tree and travel conditions in interior parts of Maine today. Our line and tree crews are responding to outage calls in multiple counties, and teams are being redeployed to support areas with more significant damage. pic.twitter.com/kowxhbXt92 — Central Maine Power (@cmpco) December 4, 2023

Light to moderate snow will continue to impact portions of central and northern NH and much of Maine through daybreak. Steady precipitation will push northeast through the area and taper off from SW to NE. Here is on model depiction when precipitation will taper off. pic.twitter.com/4wyxPWCqfW — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) December 4, 2023

Thank you to everyone who submitted your reports! As of 10 AM, here’s what we’ve compiled so far. Additional light snow is likely across portions of the area today, but shouldn’t amount to much more than a couple of inches. pic.twitter.com/YDu5RGYIvH — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) December 4, 2023