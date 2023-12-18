Weather Hingham man dies after tree crushes trailer during Monday’s powerful wind storm Two drivers were also hospitalized after a tree fell on their moving cars in Dorchester as winds and flooding affected much of New England. Tree down in Hanover on Circuit Street. Hanover Police Department

An 89-year-old man died in Hanover during a powerful storm Monday, officials said. Power outages, school dismissals, and falling trees affected much of eastern Massachusetts when wind gusts reached more than 70 mph.

Storm turns fatal in Hanover

Police responded to 99 Industrial Way in Hanover when a large tree fell on a “small travel trailer” around 9:47 a.m. Robert Horky, of Hingham, was extracted from the trailer with severe head trauma. He died at South Shore Hospital from his injuries, according to the Plymouth County DA.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said, noting that there was heavy rainfall and high wind before and during the incident. In nearby Scituate, schools will be closed on Tuesday due to widespread power outages. The South Shore was impacted by power outages more than anywhere else in the state, with 99% of Scituate and 76% of Norwell still without power as of 6 p.m. on Monday.

Advertisement:

More than 234,000 people across the state are currently facing power outages as of 6 p.m. on Monday.

Widespread wind storm damage

While Boston wasn’t affected by outages, the city did not escape the storm entirely. Wind damaged a building at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design Monday afternoon, with debris crashing down onto Evans Way. No one was injured, the school said.

The building was partially evacuated, MassArt shared on social media.

“Out of an abundance of caution, activity on the adjacent floors of the building was relocated to a different building on campus,” they said. “The safety of our community is our top priority and our staff continue to monitor the situation.”

The National Weather Service said a 68 mph wind gust was recorded at Logan Airport Monday morning. According to local meteorologists, that marks a record high in Boston. The high winds prompted the cancelation of nearly 200 flights at Logan along with around 300 delays as of early Monday afternoon.

The gusty conditions took down trees all across the area, including one that hit two moving cars in Dorchester.

Around 8:30 a.m., neighbors reported a fallen tree onto two vehicles around 32 Wales St. Both drivers, a man and a woman, were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Boston police said. The woman was driving with two young children, both of whom were uninjured, according to the department.

Advertisement:

Massachusetts wasn’t the only state affected in the region. Videos from New Hampshire and Maine shows serious flooding from heavy rainfall and melted snow. Local meteorologists shared videos from Jackson Falls, N.H. and a ski resort in Newry, Maine.

Mountain snowpack washing away downstream. Oooof. https://t.co/ix157npKmi — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) December 18, 2023

Just an increadible day of rain and warmth. Sad to see this. https://t.co/rzFEqBllvF — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) December 18, 2023

A wide-spread wind advisory expires Monday evening, while flood warnings and watches extend into Tuesday. Check in with all current weather alerts here.