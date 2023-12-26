Weather Here’s how long the dense fog will last Tuesday morning A dense fog advisory was in effect Tuesday for much of Massachusetts.

Those driving around the Boston area Tuesday morning should be prepared to keep their beams on low and take it slow, as dense fog is expected to linger for a few hours.

A dense fog advisory was issued by The National Weather Service for portions of northern Connecticut, much of Massachusetts, and parts of Rhode Island. It will last until at least 10 a.m. Tuesday. In places, the fog reduced visibility to a quarter mile or less.

When driving in heavy fog, people should make sure their low-beam headlights are on, as well as their taillights to increase visibility. High-beam lights should not be used, as they cause glare.

Advertisement:

The NWS also warned that black ice formed overnight where temperatures were near or below freezing. People should be on the lookout for any roads or sidewalks that appear to be wet, as dangerous ice could be hiding.

Most of the fog should disperse by around 11 a.m., and Tuesday will see a high temperature of 51 degrees. The sun will peek through once the fog dissipates, and temperatures should be in the low 50s by the early afternoon.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping back down to around 41 degrees, according to the NWS forecast.

The week between Christmas and New Year’s will not be particularly wintry. Rain is expected Wednesday afternoon after 1 p.m. with temperatures once again reaching the low 50s. The rain should not be heavy during the day, but could pick up Wednesday night.

Thursday will be much of the same, with periods of rain interspersing a cloudy, mild day. The chance of precipitation is 80% Thursday, and the high is expected to be 50 degrees.

The precipitation will linger for a few days, with chances of rain lasting through Saturday morning.

After that, temperatures will drop a bit. Saturday night could be as cold as 27 degrees, with the same being true for New Year’s Eve this Sunday night.