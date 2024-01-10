Hampton Beach in New Hampshire under water after heavy rain

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Neighborhoods were underwater in a popular New Hampshire beach town Wednesday after a severe rain and wind storm overnight.
Hampton, N.H. declared an emergency due to “extremely high seas and flooding,” police said. Residents were instructed to avoid Hampton Beach, while residents continued to shelter in place.
Ocean Boulevard, which runs parallel to Hampton Beach State Park, was temporarily closed.
The sea wall was breached at high tide on Wednesday morning, the Hampton Beach Village District shared on Facebook. They warned residents away from the beach.
“Please take this announcement seriously, folks,” they wrote. “You do not want to drive through salt water anyway; it will damage your vehicle.”
Video of the beach shows cars driving through thick seafoam and homes surrounded by high flood waters.
In Massachusetts, town were hit with up to 4.7 inches of rain and wind gusts of more than 60 mph Tuesday night, local meteorologists reported.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.