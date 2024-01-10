Weather Hampton Beach in New Hampshire under water after heavy rain High tide breached the sea wall on Wednesday morning, and residents were warned away from the popular beach. henrysweatherchannel

Neighborhoods were underwater in a popular New Hampshire beach town Wednesday after a severe rain and wind storm overnight.

Hampton, N.H. declared an emergency due to “extremely high seas and flooding,” police said. Residents were instructed to avoid Hampton Beach, while residents continued to shelter in place.

Ocean Boulevard, which runs parallel to Hampton Beach State Park, was temporarily closed.

The sea wall was breached at high tide on Wednesday morning, the Hampton Beach Village District shared on Facebook. They warned residents away from the beach.

“Please take this announcement seriously, folks,” they wrote. “You do not want to drive through salt water anyway; it will damage your vehicle.”

Advertisement:

Video of the beach shows cars driving through thick seafoam and homes surrounded by high flood waters.

In Massachusetts, town were hit with up to 4.7 inches of rain and wind gusts of more than 60 mph Tuesday night, local meteorologists reported.

An emergency warning was issued at Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, today following extremely high seas and significant flooding.



Homes have been evacuated as floodwaters overtook streets. Ocean Boulevard is closed, and residents are advised to avoid the area. #NHwx pic.twitter.com/QU7XaSvrqG — AccuWeather (@accuweather) January 10, 2024