Weather More ‘major’ flooding expected in Hampton from Saturday storm Meteorologists predict the Seacoast area could see a repeat of Wednesday’s flooding as more rain rolls in overnight. Strong surf at Hampton Beach on Wednesday. Jonathan Wiggs/Boston Globe Staff

Days after flood waters blanketed parts of Hampton and sent sea foam coursing through the streets, officials in the popular New Hampshire beach town are bracing for yet another storm.

Meteorologists predict the Seacoast area could see a repeat of Wednesday’s flooding as more rain rolls in overnight, and the National Weather Service has issued a flood warning along the coast of New Hampshire and parts of Maine.

“Areas of flooding of locations near the waterfront expected, including some damage to vulnerable structures,” according to the NWS alert, which will last from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. Saturday. The weather service warned of possible road closures as meteorologists anticipate one to three feet of flooding in low-lying areas.

Advertisement:

The NWS has also issued a wind advisory along those coastal areas between 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, forecasting winds around 20 to 30 mph and gusts as high as 50 mph.

Hampton Fire Chief Michael McMahon said the town’s emergency crews are spending all of Friday preparing for the storm, and they’re expecting “remarkably similar” conditions to the wet and windy weather earlier this week.

“I think we’re in pretty good shape,” McMahon said, noting that the town’s police and fire departments will have extra staff on duty during the storm.

He said Hampton is expecting some flooding in low-lying neighborhoods, primarily along the beachfront. High tide is around noon on Saturday, and McMahon said most of the flooding will fade as the tide goes back out.

Given the town’s large seasonal population, McMahon said there’s some concern that property owners may try to drive to Hampton on Saturday to assess damage to summer homes and inadvertently “find themselves in another mess.”

McMahon warned residents to steer clear of coastal areas on Saturday, a recommendation seconded by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation. NHDOT issued a statement Thursday advising visitors to avoid Route 1A in Hampton, North Hampton, and Rye Beach all day Saturday.

Advertisement:

McMahon suggested that residents turn their breakers off if they plan to evacuate their home during the storm and have experienced issues with flooding in the past. Residents in low-lying areas will also want to move their cars ahead of time, he said.

“Vehicles that get parked in sea water don’t tend to fare well,” McMahon added.

Major coastal flooding likely again around Hampton Beach, up through parts of Maine. Minor to pockets of moderate flooding across Northeast Mass. pic.twitter.com/a7fPbD2ITY — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 12, 2024

Widespread minor coastal flooding is expected along the MA coastline Saturday. The Seacoast could see a repeat of Wednesday’s major flooding. @boston25 #mawx #nhwx @boston25 pic.twitter.com/BebNgNNVHI — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 12, 2024

🚨Heavy rain and a high tide to bring flooding to the NH Seacoast.🚨

🚧Visitors are advised to avoid the NH Seacoast on Saturday, January 13, 2024.🚧https://t.co/VPTgg5uI5g pic.twitter.com/w3usqum0a9 — NHDOT (@NewHampshireDOT) January 12, 2024