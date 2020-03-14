Apple temporarily shuts stores worldwide

“Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery," said Tim Cook.

A woman wearing mask walks past the Apple store in an empty mall district in Beijing, China on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The tech giant Apple has reopened some of its stores in China but says the viral outbreak is starting to disrupt its supplies. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) –The Associated Press
AP
March 14, 2020 | 8:47 AM

LONDON (AP) — Tech giant Apple is closing its stores outside of China for two weeks and will only sell online as part of efforts to fight the global viral pandemic.

“In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” CEO Tim Cook tweeted Saturday. “Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery.”

In a lengthier online statement, Cook said that Apple’s stores in China have all now reopened and what the company has learned there has helped it develop “best practices that are assisting enormously in our global response.”

One of the lessons Apple learned in China is that “the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” he said. That’s why the company is taking new steps to protect workers and customers as the infection rate rises in other places.

Apple’s online stores remain open. Workers will continue to be paid and office staff will work remotely if possible, Cook said in the statement issued Friday.

The company has hundreds of retail stores worldwide, including 42 in China that closed or operated with reduced hours at the height of the country’s outbreak.

The announcement came hours after Apple said its annual Worldwide Developers Conference would take place entirely online this year. Thousands of engineers and customers attend the event in San Jose, California, which is in its 31st year.

The virus has infected 137,000 people worldwide. Most patients have only mild or moderate symptoms and recover fully, but the elderly and people with existing health conditions are particularly vulnerable. More than 5,000 have died.

 

