Hollande calls for new powers to ‘eradicate’ ISIS after Paris attacks

Anti-terrorism police officers enter a building during a raid in the Mirail district in Toulouse, southwestern France, on Monday.
Anti-terrorism police officers enter a building during a raid in the Mirail district in Toulouse, southwestern France, on Monday. –AP
By
AURELIEN BREEDEN, KIMIKO DE FREYTAS-TAMURA and KATRIN BENNHOLD
November 16, 2015

PARIS — President François Hollande of France called on Monday to amend the constitution to fight potential terrorists at home and for an aggressive effort to “eradicate’’ the Islamic State abroad.

His call to arms — “France is at war,’’ he said at the opening of his remarks to a joint session of the parliament — came as security forces in France and Belgium zeroed in on a suspect they said was the architect of the assault that killed 129 people Friday night in Paris. The suspect, a 27-year-old Belgian, has fought for the Islamic State in Syria and has been linked to other terrorist attacks.

Advertisement

Hollande spoke after the French police raided homes and other sites across the country in an effort to head off possible further attacks and the authorities in Belgium hunted for a suspected assailant in Friday’s attacks.

Hollande called for quick action by the parliament on new legislation that would give the government more flexibility to conduct police raids without a warrant and place people under house arrest. He said he would seek court approval for broader surveillance powers. And he called for constitutional amendments that would give more weight to security measures relative to civil liberties.

The changes he is seeking would, among other things, extend the current state of emergency for three months and let the government strip the citizenship of French natives who are convicted of terrorism and hold a second passport.

“Our democracy has prevailed over much more formidable opponents than these cowardly assassins,’’ Hollande said a day after France conducted airstrikes against the Syrian city of Raqqa, the self-proclaimed capital of the Islamic State. It was the country’s most intense military strike yet against the radical group, which had claimed responsibility for the attacks in Paris.

The French leader said he would meet soon with President Barack Obama and President Vladimir Putin of Russia in an effort to settle on a united campaign to wipe out the Islamic State, also known as ISIS or ISIL.

Advertisement

“Terrorism will not destroy the republic, because it is the republic that will destroy it,’’ he said.

Three days after the attacks on a soccer stadium, a concert hall and numerous bars and cafes, French and Belgian security services were focused on the radical jihadi they believe was the leader of the plot, Abdelhamid Abaaoud. He is among the most prominent Islamic State fighters to have come out of Belgium.

A French official briefed on the investigation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss operational details, said Abaaoud had mentioned plans to attack “a concert hall’’ to a French citizen who returned from Syria.

Abaaoud, this official said, had also been in contact with Ismael Omar Mostefai, one of the Paris attackers. Abaaoud also knew another attacker, Ibrahim Abdeslam; they were tried together in 2010 in Belgium for a minor offense.

Story continues after gallery: Scenes following the Paris terrorist attacks

Previous -- of -- Next
Advertisement

Hollande said the attacks had been “planned in Syria, organized in Belgium, perpetrated on our soil with French complicity.’’

The French authorities said Monday that they had conducted 168 raids across the country in an effort to root out possible terrorist threats. The raids extended from the Paris region to the major cities of Lille, Lyon, Marseille and Toulouse, they said. They also said they had arrested 23 people and detained 104 others under house arrest.

But a Frenchman believed to be involved in the Paris attacks, Salah Abdeslam, 26, a brother of Ibrahim Abdeslam, remained at large, eluding a series of raids conducted by the authorities in Molenbeek, the working-class Brussels neighborhood where the brothers lived.

Advertisement

A third brother, Mohamed, and four other men who had been detained in Belgium were released on Monday. At a news conference in Brussels, Mohamed said he did not know Salah Abdeslam’s whereabouts and added, “My parents are under shock and have not yet grasped what has happened.’’

The alleged architect of the plot, Abaaoud, who traveled to Syria last year and even persuaded his 13-year-old brother to join him there, is from the same neighborhood, Molenbeek, as the Abdeslam brothers.

Abaaoud was already a suspect, according to officials and local news reports, in a failed terrorist plot in Belgium in January and an attempt in August to gun down passengers on a high-speed train to Paris from Brussels. The intelligence official said the authorities feared he might be in Europe.

At noon, France observed a moment of silence in honor of the victims of the attack, which wounded about 350 people, in addition to the 129 killed. The Métro and cars stopped and crowds gathered at a makeshift memorial at the Place de la République and at the Eiffel Tower. Hollande stood with students at the Sorbonne. Many recited the national anthem, “La Marseillaise,’’ after the moment passed. In other cities — Delhi, Doha and Dublin — crowds gathered at French embassies to pay their respect.

As France observed its second of three days of national mourning, the authorities in both France and Belgium raced to track down suspects and chase leads.

At one house in the Rhône department in the southeast, around Lyon, the police found a Kalashnikov assault rifle, three automatic pistols, ammunition and bulletproof vests. Officers then obtained a warrant to search the home of the parents of a man who lived in the house, where they found several automatic pistols, ammunition, police armbands, military clothing and a rocket launcher.

Prime Minister Manuel Valls and Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve promised to keep up the search.

“We are using all the possibilities given to us by the state of emergency, that is to say administrative raids, 24 hours a day,’’ Valls said, vowing to keep intense pressure on “radical Islamism, Salafist groups, all those who preach hatred of the Republic.’’

The authorities confirmed on Monday that one of the attackers had entered Europe through Greece on a Syrian passport last month, posing as a migrant.

The man was identified on his passport — found at the soccer stadium north of Paris where he blew himself up on Friday night — as Ahmad al-Mohammad, 25, a native of Idlib, Syria. The holder of the passport passed through the Greek island of Leros on Oct. 3 and the Serbian border town of Presovo on Oct. 7, according to Greek and Serbian officials. It remained unclear if the passport was authentic.

All told, at least four French citizens were among the seven attackers. Ibrahim Abdeslam; Mostefai, who met with the suspected planner of the attacks; and two men identified on Monday as Samy Amimour, 28, a Paris native who lived in the suburb of Drancy, and Bilal Hadfi, 20, who lived in Brussels.

Amimour was known to the French authorities, having been charged in October 2012 with terrorist conspiracy, according to the authorities. He was placed under judicial supervision but violated the terms of that supervision in the fall of 2013, prompting the authorities to put out an international arrest warrant.

In December, the French newspaper Le Monde had interviewed Amimour’s father — it did not identify him by name at the time — who had gone to Syria to try to bring back his son. Three members of the Amimour family were detained on Monday.

The Turkish government confirmed on Monday that Mostefai, 29, had entered Turkey in 2013 but said “there is no record of him leaving the country.’’

A senior Turkish official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that the government flagged Mostefai twice — in December and again in June — but that “we have, however, not heard back from France on the matter.’’

He continued, “It was only after the Paris attacks that the Turkish authorities received an information request about Ismael Omar Mostefai from France.’’

The official added that “this is not a time to play the blame game’’ but added that governments needed to do better at sharing intelligence to prevent terrorism.

The United States has provided logistical support for the French airstrikes in Syria, but Obama on Monday again ruled out a ground intervention. “Let’s assume that we were to send 50,000 troops into Syria,’’ he said at a gathering of leaders of the Group of 20 industrial and emerging-market economies in Antalya, Turkey. “What happens when there’s a terrorist attack generated from Yemen? Do we then send troops into there? Or Libya, perhaps?’’

Elsewhere in Europe, the authorities tightened security. Britain on Monday announced that it would pay for an additional 1,900 intelligence officers, and review aviation security, as part of its response to the attacks.

The home secretary, Theresa May, said there would be tighter surveillance of those arriving in Britain and that border guards were making targeted checks of passengers and vehicles leaving for France.

Prime Minister David Cameron, who like Obama attended the Group of 20 meeting, said he would consider speeding up the legislative timetable for a proposed law to govern electronic surveillance by the intelligence agencies, though he added that it was important to bring Parliament and public support with him.

In Washington, John O. Brennan, the director of the CIA, said Monday that both the Paris attacks and the crash of a Russian jet over the Sinai Peninsula bore the “hallmarks’’ of the Islamic State.

Speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Brennan called the group an “association of murderous sociopaths’’ that is “not going to content itself with violence inside the Syrian and Iraqi borders.’’

Wading into the debate over surveillance, privacy and encryption, Brennan said he hoped the Paris attacks would be a “wake-up call,’’ adding “hand-wringing’’ had weakened the ability of Western intelligence services to prevent attacks.

TOPICS: World News
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H.
Local News
Dartmouth professor accused of groping two women in 2002 November 15, 2017 | 9:34 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar listens to testimony of a witness during a preliminary hearing, in Lansing, Mich. Nasser, the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting girls at his home and a campus clinic is expected to change his not-guilty plea. Online court records show a change-of-plea hearing for Nassar is set for Nov. 22 a week before jury selection was to begin. (Robert Killips /Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
National News
Former USA Gymnastics doctor expected to change plea in sex assault cases November 15, 2017 | 8:52 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo, a Southwest Airlines jet makes its approach to Dallas Love Field airport, in Dallas. Booking flights can be stressful as consumers worry about how to get the best deal and how far ahead to book, especially at holiday time. Experts say check multiple websites for prices and forget the notion that there's a magic day of the week or time of day when fares drop.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
National News
Southwest pilot with loaded gun arrested before boarding November 15, 2017 | 8:36 PM
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: A visitor takes a photo of the painting 'Salvator Mundi' by Leonardo da Vinci at Christie's New York Auction House, November 15, 2017 in New York City. The coveted painting is set to be auctioned off on Wednesday night and has been guaranteed to sell for over $100 million.(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
Arts
This Leonardo da Vinci painting just sold for a record $450M November 15, 2017 | 8:10 PM
Celebs
Lawyers: Former 'Bachelor' performed CPR on dying driver November 15, 2017 | 7:40 PM
Local News
Resident of YMCA rooming house beaten to death with bat November 15, 2017 | 7:16 PM
Local News
Man admits to shoving 70-year-old woman to the ground in Danvers parking lot November 15, 2017 | 7:12 PM
Local News
Mass. truck driver pleads guilty for role in deadly crash November 15, 2017 | 7:10 PM
Animals
Video of 4 bobcats in suburban Vermont area shows healthy population November 15, 2017 | 7:06 PM
Local News
Good Samaritan, officer help revive woman in NH crash November 15, 2017 | 7:00 PM
Local News
RI principal charged with failing to report child abuse November 15, 2017 | 6:50 PM
Boston, MA -- 1/31/2017 - Attorney General Maura Healey announces that her office is taking action challenging President Trump's Executive Order on Immigration. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 01healey Reporter:
Local News
Court settlement bans for-profit nursing school from Mass. November 15, 2017 | 6:48 PM
Local News
Transgender woman sues over placement in Mass. male prison November 15, 2017 | 6:40 PM
Jody Herring and defense attorney David Sleigh listen to testimony Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 in Barre criminal court in Barre, Vt. during Herring's sentencing hearing. Herring faces life in prison for the murder of state social worker Lara Sobel and three of Herring's relatives in August 2015. (Stefan Hard /The Times Argus via AP, Pool)
Local News
Vermont woman who killed 4: 'I can't take back that day. I wish I could but I can't.' November 15, 2017 | 6:36 PM
Green-Line-Train
Local News
Here’s a summary of the MBTA’s 2017 Thanksgiving schedule November 15, 2017 | 6:06 PM
Governor Baker and Elizabeth Warren
Politics
WBUR poll finds Elizabeth Warren and Charlie Baker are well ahead of challengers November 15, 2017 | 5:30 PM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., from left, speaks, while House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., listen during a ceremony in the U.S. Capitol's Emancipation Hall in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, dedicating and unveiling the commemorative chair in honor of U.S. prisoners of war and the service members missing in action. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Politics
Here’s what Elizabeth Warren said about the expected resignation of the CFPB director November 15, 2017 | 4:03 PM
Local News
What we know about the 'free speech' rally on Boston Common this weekend November 15, 2017 | 3:56 PM
Blood Pressure Guidelines
Health
A cardiologist explains why those new blood pressure guidelines are important November 15, 2017 | 2:19 PM
Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving stands on the court during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in New York. The Celtics won 109-102. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving gave his game-worn jersey and shoes to some unsuspecting soldiers in Brooklyn November 15, 2017 | 12:28 PM
Local News
Kerry Gilpin appointed as new head of Mass. State Police November 15, 2017 | 12:21 PM
police tape
Local News
Police: Human remains found in Portland November 15, 2017 | 10:06 AM
Harvard University Gate
National News
Elite colleges with fat endowments are on the defensive as the GOP drags them into a D.C. tax fight November 15, 2017 | 8:59 AM
Boston school officials expect to announce new start times on Dec. 7, but are keeping quiet about what the new times could be.
Local News
Boston weighs changing school start times November 15, 2017 | 8:38 AM
A Great Dane puppy rests in a pen on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, before Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order revamping a commission that advises the state on animal welfare. The puppy was born to a dog that was surrendered to an animal shelter from a Wolfeboro mansion shortly before 84 other Great Danes were seized from the home and the owner was charged with animal cruelty in June. (AP Photo/Holly Ramer)
Local News
Great Dane breeder testifies in New Hampshire animal cruelty trial November 15, 2017 | 8:33 AM
Dennis Sargent (top left) tends cucumbers at his Hydroponics Etc. store in Carver, while at a 4-H Club fair in Middleborough (clockwise from top right) Charles Gomes, 8, checks on a hydroponic system that utilizes baked clay pellets and an aerator.
Local News
Hydroponic histrionics? Organic purists assail designation November 15, 2017 | 8:28 AM
This circa 1940s photo provided by the Jewish Heritage Center at New England Historic Genealogical Society shows Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society representatives Samuel Kalesky and Helen Alpert with a young child. The society is celebrating the launch on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, of its new Jewish Heritage Center containing about 1.2 million documents that includes the records of the area's Jewish philanthropies, publications, synagogues, and even the personal papers of some of the region's prominent Jewish citizens. (Jewish Heritage Center at New England Historic Genealogical Society via AP)
Local News
New center helping trace roots of Jews in New England November 15, 2017 | 8:22 AM
In this May 25, 2017 photo, baby eels, also known as elvers, are held in Brewer, Maine. Elvers can be sold for more than $2,000 per pound at the dock. They often are sold to Asian aquaculture companies to be raised to maturity and have become a linchpin of the sushi supply chain. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Local News
Maine accepting entries into new baby eel lottery November 15, 2017 | 8:15 AM
National News
Experts: Bush groping allegations would be hard to prosecute November 15, 2017 | 7:01 AM
Jeff Sessions Speaks at Hearing
Politics
Jeff Sessions denies lying on Russia, pleads hazy memory November 15, 2017 | 3:03 AM