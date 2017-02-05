Visa holders rush to board U.S. flights amid challenges of Trump’s ban

Ammar Alnajjar, left, shakes hands with his cousin, Fahd Alfakih, after coming into New York's JFK International Airport on a flight from Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. –The Associated Press
By
TAMMY WEBBER
AP,
8:31 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries who were turned away from the United States due to President Donald Trump’s travel ban are rushing to try again, hoping to make it through a narrow window opened by legal challenges.

The federal appeals court in San Francisco denied Trump’s effort to immediately reinstate the ban early Sunday. For now, it remains blocked by a judge’s temporary restraining order, and federal officials have told their staffs to comply.

Advocates weren’t taking any chances, telling people who could travel to get on the earliest flights they could find after the week-old ban was blocked Friday by U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle.

Advertisement

“We’re telling them to get on the quickest flight ASAP,” said Rula Aoun, director of the Arab American Civil Rights League in Dearborn, Michigan. Her group sued in federal court in Detroit, challenging Trump’s executive order as unconstitutional.

Protesters sought to keep up the pressure, gathering in Denver and other U.S. cities to demonstrate against the ban. Meanwhile, legal advocates waited at airports in case anything went wrong with new arrivals.

Renee Paradis was among 20-25 volunteer lawyers and interpreters who stationed themselves inside John F. Kennedy’s Terminal 4 in New York in case anyone needed help. They were carrying handmade signs in Arabic and Farsi “that say we’re lawyers, we’re here to help. We’re not from the government,” Paradis said.

“We’re all just waiting to see what actually happens and who manages to get through,” she said.

Some people have had to make hard choices.

A Yemeni family expected to arrive at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday from Egypt after leaving two of their four children behind. The father and two children are U.S. citizens and the mother has an immigrant visa, but the other two are waiting don’t have their papers yet.

Advertisement

“They just don’t want to take a chance of waiting,” she said.

The State Department has advised refugee aid agencies that refugees who had been scheduled to travel before the order was signed will now be allowed into the U.S. A State Department official said in an email obtained by The Associated Press that the government is “focusing on booking refugee travel through February 17,” and they were working to have arrivals resume as soon as Monday.

U.S. officials have said up to 60,000 foreigners had their visas “provisionally revoked” to comply with Trump’s order. Confusion during the rollout of the ban initially found green card holders caught in travel limbo, until the White House on Wednesday clarified that they would be allowed to enter and leave the U.S as they pleased.

Even so, green card holder Ammar Alnajjar, a 24-year-old Yemeni student at Southwest Tennessee Community College, cut short his planned three-month visit with his fiancee in Turkey, paying $1,000 to return immediately when the ban was lifted.

“I got to study. I got to do some work,” said Alnajjar, who arrived at JFK on Saturday. He said he fled civil war in Yemen and moved to the U.S. from Turkey in 2015. “I’m Muslim. I’m proud of it. Islam means peace.”

Despite the government’s suspension of the travel ban pending a resolution in court, some airlines were slow to let aboard people from the seven countries.

Royal Jordanian Airlines, which operates direct flights from Amman to New York, Chicago and Detroit, said it would resume carrying nationals from the seven countries as long as they presented a valid U.S. visa or green card.

Advertisement

A Qatar Airways spokeswoman said the airline would begin boarding travelers from the seven countries — Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen, Iran and Somalia. But immigration attorney Julie Goldberg said a Qatar Airways representative told her that immigrants from the seven countries were still not allowed to fly Saturday afternoon.

Goldberg said she was trying to arrange flights for dozens of Yemeni citizens who have immigrant visas and were stranded in the African nation of Djibouti.

She said a supervisor at Turkish Airlines told her that people holding immigrant and non-immigrant visas from the seven countries still were being banned unless they had a special email from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection with the person’s name and passport number.

A 12-year-old Yemeni girl whose parents and siblings are U.S. citizens living in California was finally allowed to depart after “an hour-and-half of fighting” with officials, Goldberg said. It was unclear when she would arrive.

“Her mother is on pins and needles … her father is on the plane with her,” Stacey Gartland, a San Francisco attorney who represented the girl, said in an email.

Refugees also awaited word on their fates.

A Somali refugee said about 140 refugees whose resettlement in the U.S. was blocked by Trump’s executive order were sent back to their refugee camp and it was unclear if or when they could travel.

Nadir Hassan said the group of Somali refugees was relocated to Dadaab camp in eastern Kenya on Saturday. They had been expected to settle in the U.S. this week and had been staying at an International Organization for Migration transit center in Nairobi.

“I was hoping to start a new life in the U.S.” Hassan said. “We feel bad.”

In Tehran, the semi-official Fars news agency reported that a ban on U.S. wrestlers has been lifted following the judge’s ruling, allowing them to take part in the Freestyle World Cup later this month in the Iranian city of Kermanshah.

___

Associated Press writers Cara Anna in Johannesburg; Alicia Caldwell in Washington; Amy Hanson in Helena, Montana; Robert Jablon in Los Angeles; Karin Laub in Amman, Jordan; Corey Williams in Detroit and AP Radio correspondent Julie Walker and freelance writer William Mathis in New York contributed to this story.

TOPICS: World News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
National News
Court denies Trump's request to immediately restore travel ban February 5, 2017 | 6:38 AM
National News
Seattle judge derided by Trump known as conservative jurist February 4, 2017 | 8:23 PM
US Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-MA, speaks to people gathered at Copley Square January 29, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts to decry US President Donald Trump's sweeping executive order, which restricts refugees and travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries. The measure temporarily suspends the arrival of refugees and imposes tough new controls on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen. / AFP PHOTO / Ryan McBrideRYAN MCBRIDE/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
Elizabeth Warren says Democrats need to 'grow a backbone' February 4, 2017 | 4:09 PM
National News
AG reviewing Boston judge's ruling in travel ban lawsuit February 4, 2017 | 3:27 PM
Local News
Report: Suffolk official on leave pending probe of office February 4, 2017 | 3:25 PM
Politics
President Trump throws Washington into state of anxious uncertainty February 4, 2017 | 2:36 PM
National News
U.S. suspends enforcement of travel ban; Trump bashes judge February 4, 2017 | 9:36 AM
FILE-- Vincent Viola, a billionaire businessman and President Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of the Army, arrives for a meeting at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York, Dec. 16, 2016.
Politics
Nominee for Army Secretary drops out over business ties February 4, 2017 | 12:27 AM
President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Trump signed an executive order that will direct the Treasury secretary to review the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, which reshaped financial regulation after 2008-2009 crisis. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Politics
Trump launches his attack on banks' financial restraints February 3, 2017 | 9:14 PM
A photo made Friday, June 28, 2013, shows the new Alfond-Lunder Family Pavilion, part of the the Colby College Museum of Art. The museum will celebrate its reopening with seven exhibitions on July 13. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Arts
Maine art museum receives $100M gift February 3, 2017 | 8:36 PM
Washington state Solicitor General Noah Purcell, left, and Attorney General Bob Ferguson, right, listen to questions from reporters, following a hearing in federal court Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Seattle. A U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States after Washington state and Minnesota urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
National News
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide February 3, 2017 | 8:24 PM
SWAT team members were outside of South Shore Plaza in Braintree.
Local News
Shots fired at South Shore Plaza in Braintree February 3, 2017 | 7:34 PM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to protestors of the recent immigration bans at Logan Airport's Terminal E for international arrivals. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Local News
Read the ACLU's response to a judge's decision not to extend the order halting Trump's travel ban February 3, 2017 | 6:57 PM
Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, entered the Moakley Federal Court Friday morning.
Local News
Federal judge in Mass. won’t extend order halting Trump immigration ban February 3, 2017 | 5:32 PM
Houston, Tx-February 2, 2017- Patriots logo in place for Super Bowl 51
Local News
Here are the traffic, parking restrictions in Boston on Super Bowl Sunday February 3, 2017 | 2:48 PM
Boston-02/03/2017 Convicted serial killer Gary Lee Sampson was formally sentenced to death by a federal judge on Friday at Moakley Federal Court. Mary Rizzo, mother of victim Jonathan Rizzo hugs one of the jurors as she leaves the courthouse.John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe(metro)
Local News
‘May you rot in hell’: Sampson formally sentenced to death February 3, 2017 | 12:38 PM
Local News
Massachusetts officer facing child abuse charges resigns from force February 3, 2017 | 12:09 PM
Volunteers gather food at the New Hampshire Food Bank in Manchester, N.H.
Local News
New Hampshire Food Bank gets anonymous $1M donation February 3, 2017 | 10:58 AM
National News
US hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions February 3, 2017 | 10:23 AM
Local News
Police: Woman angry at Trump tries to run down officer February 3, 2017 | 9:49 AM
Zoey Rose Guerrero Pena
Local News
New Hampshire police find missing 2-year-old girl February 3, 2017 | 9:36 AM
National News
US hiring accelerates and more people begin looking for work February 3, 2017 | 9:23 AM
Local News
Coming soon to some neighborhoods: BYOB restaurants February 3, 2017 | 9:02 AM
epa05742795 New England Patriots offensive coach Josh McDaniels on the field before the AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 22 January 2017. The winner of the AFC Championship will go on to face the winner of the NFC Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL's Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, USA on 05 February. EPA/JOHN CETRINO *** Local Caption *** 53269114
Local News
Josh McDaniels may testify at Aaron Hernandez double murder trial February 3, 2017 | 8:48 AM
Politics
DeVos clears major Senate hurdle toward becoming education secretary February 3, 2017 | 7:59 AM
July 10, 2014 - Mayor Martin Walsh and U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton join Soley Guerrero in the Pledge of Allegience during a U.S. Naturalization ceremony at Faneuil Hall. (City of Boston photo by Don Harney)
Local News
Meet the judge who will hear the Boston legal challenge of Trump’s ban February 3, 2017 | 7:48 AM
Local News
Milton woman gets prison time for shooting boyfriend February 3, 2017 | 7:25 AM
President Donald Trump, followed by Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, left, walks into the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, as David O'Steen of the National Right to Life watches. Trump discussed the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, setting up a fierce fight with Democrats over a jurist who could shape America's legal landscape for decades to come.
Politics
AP fact check: Conway says she misspoke on 'massacre' February 3, 2017 | 7:19 AM
Local News
Police: Elderly man pinned between car, tree dies February 3, 2017 | 7:01 AM
Local News
Cops: Vermont woman sold heroin that led to sister's fatal overdose February 3, 2017 | 7:00 AM