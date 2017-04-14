N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive under Trump

Han Song Ryol, North Korea's vice foreign minister, listens to a translator during an interview with The Associated Press on Friday in Pyongyang, North Korea. –Wong Maye-E / Associated Press
By
ERIC TALMADGE
AP,
5:57 AM

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — President Donald Trump’s tweets are adding fuel to a “vicious cycle” of tensions on the Korean Peninsula, North Korea’s vice foreign minister told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview Friday. The official added that if the U.S. shows any sign of “reckless” military aggression, Pyongyang is ready to launch a pre-emptive strike of its own.

Vice Minister Han Song Ryol said Pyongyang has determined the Trump administration is “more vicious and more aggressive” than that of his predecessor, Barack Obama. He added that North Korea will keep building up its nuclear arsenal in “quality and quantity” and said Pyongyang is ready to go to war if that’s what Trump wants.

Advertisement

Tensions between Pyongyang and Washington go back to President Harry Truman and the 1950-53 Korean War, which ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty. But the heat has been rising rapidly since Trump took office in January.

This year’s joint war games between the U.S. and South Korean militaries are the biggest ever; the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier has been diverted back to the waters off Korea after heading for Australia; and U.S. satellite imagery suggests the North could conduct another underground nuclear test at any time. Pyongyang recently tested a ballistic missile and claims it is close to perfecting an intercontinental ballistic missile and nuclear warhead that could attack the U.S. mainland.

Many experts believe that at its current pace of testing, North Korea could reach that potentially game-changing milestone within a few years — under Trump’s watch as president. Despite reports that Washington is considering military action if the North goes ahead with another nuclear test, Han did not rule out the possibility of a test in the near future.

“That is something that our headquarters decides,” he said during the 40-minute interview in Pyongyang, which is now gearing up for a major holiday — and possibly a big military parade — on Saturday. “At a time and at a place where the headquarters deems necessary, it will take place.”

Advertisement

The North conducted two such tests last year alone. The first was of what it claims to have been a hydrogen bomb and the second was its most powerful ever.

The annual U.S.-South Korea military exercises have consistently infuriated the North, which views them as rehearsals for an invasion. Washington and Seoul deny that, but reports that exercises have included “decapitation strikes” aimed at the North’s leadership have fanned Pyongyang’s anger.

Han said Trump’s tweets have also added fuel to the flames.

Trump posted a tweet Tuesday in which he said the North is “looking for trouble” and reiterated his call for more pressure from Beijing, North Korea’s economic lifeline, to clamp down on trade and strengthen its enforcement of U.N. sanctions to persuade Pyongyang to denuclearize.

Trump has threatened that if Beijing isn’t willing to do more to squeeze the North, the U.S. might take the matter into its own hands.

“Trump is always making provocations with his aggressive words,” Han said. “It’s not the DPRK but the U.S. and Trump that makes trouble.”

North Korea’s official name is the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Han said the sanctions approach is misguided and cited the opening ceremony of a sprawling new high-rise residential area in Pyongyang on Thursday as evidence that sanctions have failed to ruin the country’s economy. Leader Kim Jong Un presided over the ceremony before about 100,000 residents and a large contingent of foreign journalists who have been allowed in to cover the holiday.

Advertisement

Han dismissed the suggestion Trump made last year during his presidential campaign that he was willing to meet Kim Jong Un, possibly over hamburgers.

“I think that was nothing more than lip service during the campaign to make himself more popular,” Han said.

“Now we are comparing Trump’s policy toward the DPRK with the former administration’s and we have concluded that it’s becoming more vicious and more aggressive,” Han said.

“Whatever comes from U.S. politicians, if their words are designed to overthrow the DPRK system and government, we will categorically reject them,” he said.

Han said North Korea changed its military strategy two years ago, when the reports of “decapitation strike” training began to really get attention, to stress pre-emptive actions.

“We’ve got a powerful nuclear deterrent already in our hands, and we certainly will not keep our arms crossed in the face of a U.S. pre-emptive strike,” he said. “Whatever comes from the U.S., we will cope with it. We are fully prepared to handle it.”

How much such comments are bluster, or how realistic they are, is hard to gauge.

Later Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said all sides must stop provoking and threatening and start taking a flexible approach to resuming dialogue. He said China is willing to support any such effort.

“Once a war really happens, the result will be nothing but multiple-loss. No one can become a winner,” Wang said. “No matter who it is, if it wants to make war or trouble on the Korean Peninsula, it must take the historical responsibility and pay the due price.”

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Han’s remarks on the North’s readiness to conduct a nuclear test and even go to war reveal the “true colors of North Korea’s government that is bellicose and a breaker of regulations.”

The ministry issued a statement saying North Korea will face strong punishment it will find hard to withstand if it makes a significant provocation, such as another nuclear test or an ICBM launch.

Military experts generally agree a shooting war with North Korea would likely be far more costly than something along the lines of the recent targeted strike Trump ordered against a Syrian air base believed to be linked to a chemical weapons attack by the regime of Bashir Assad. That attack alarmed the North and was condemned as “unpardonable” by Pyongyang, which counts Syria as an ally.

Even without nuclear weapons, the North could cause severe damage and casualties with its conventional artillery batteries aimed at the South Korean capital of Seoul. North Korea’s military is also heavily dug in, meaning it could be hard to find and destroy key targets, or to secure the North’s nuclear weapons even if its leadership were attacked.

Despite talk of conflict in the halls of power, life in Pyongyang has been pretty much normal over the past week as the country gears up for its biggest holiday of the year: the 105th anniversary of the birth of the late Kim Il Sung, the country’s founder and leader Kim Jong Un’s grandfather.

The Saturday anniversary may provide the world with a look at some of its arsenal. Expectations are high the North may put its newest missiles on display during a military parade that could be held to mark the event.

Another big military holiday comes on April 25, when its army marks its anniversary.

TOPICS: World News National Donald Trump Politics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Local News
State police: 1 dead in rollover crash in Brockton April 14, 2017 | 7:26 AM
FILE-In this Oct. 21, 2002 photo shows Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney, left, visiting with former Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw during a halftime welcome home ceremony for Bradshaw, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers announced that Mr. Rooney died Thursday, April 13, 2017.
National News
10 things to know for today April 14, 2017 | 6:04 AM
Local News
Report names 12 at Choate Rosemary Hall who allegedly abused students April 13, 2017 | 9:54 PM
Local News
US says aides pushed Walsh’s labor agenda April 13, 2017 | 9:51 PM
12/03/09 Quincy, MA An MBTA T train passing a retaining wall that has a temporary patch repair just north of the Quincy Center T Station on Thursday December 3, 2009. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff slug: 04quincyt section: metro reporter: Noah Bierman
Local News
Transit board approves $2B budget, calls for savings on T April 13, 2017 | 9:34 PM
Police on scene of a shooting near the intersection of Granite Ave and Gallivan Boulevard in Dorchester on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Scott Eisen for The Boston Globe)
Crime
Gunman sought after confrontation leads to fatal shooting in Dorchester April 13, 2017 | 9:14 PM
Tony Sanborn becomes emotional during a hearing at Cumberland County Courthouse in Portland, Maine, Thursday, April 13, 2017. The judge has set bail for Sanborn, who has spent nearly 30 years in prison for a 1989 murder and whose guilt has been called into question by new evidence. The key witness in Sanborn’s trial now says she didn’t see the killing. The judge is considering a motion for a new trial and set bail at $25,000. (Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald via AP)
Local News
After witness recants, Maine man jailed for 27 years gets released April 13, 2017 | 9:08 PM
Business
Report: Uber used secret program to track Lyft drivers April 13, 2017 | 6:40 PM
This April 18, 2016 photo shows Jay Peak Resort. Sweeping plans for development in an economically depressed area of northern Vermont brought the promise of jobs to a region that has some of the highest unemployment rates in the state. But new allegations that Bill Stenger, president of Jay Peak ski resort, and his partner Ariel Quiros, owner of Jay Peak, misused more than $200 million in foreign investors' money in Ponzi-like fashion has brought some of the development to a halt and left state officials saying theyve been betrayed. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
Local News
$150 million settlement announced in Vermont ski resort fraud case April 13, 2017 | 6:28 PM
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, left, sits at the defense table when court is adjourned without a verdict on day five of jury deliberations in his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)
Crime
Jury in Aaron Hernandez's trial ends 5th day without verdict April 13, 2017 | 6:25 PM
Holding a transcript of her speech in the Senate Chamber, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts reacts to being rebuked by the Senate leadership and accused of impugning a fellow senator, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., the attorney general nominee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Warren was barred from saying anything more on the Senate floor about Sessions after she quoted from an old letter from Martin Luther King Jr.'s widow about Sessions. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Politics
Here’s why Elizabeth Warren didn’t run for president in 2016 April 13, 2017 | 4:45 PM
Local News
Man accused of sexually assaulting child in 1990s April 13, 2017 | 2:36 PM
Maine Gov. Paul LePage.
Politics
LePage considering Senate run, but says he'd be bad at job April 13, 2017 | 2:31 PM
Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy delivers his budget address to members of the house and senate inside the Hall of the House at the state Capitol in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Politics
Official: Connecticut governor will not seek re-election April 13, 2017 | 1:58 PM
World News
US drops 'mother of all bombs' on Islamic State tunnel April 13, 2017 | 1:03 PM
BOSTON, MA - 6/02/2015: NAUT GUILTY tied up on a dock in Charlestown... Benjamin Urbelis, 33, of Charlestown was allegedly operating a 29-foot boat named Naut Guilty when a woman fell overboard into Boston Harbor Saturday evening. As she tried to get back on the boat, her arm became caught in the propeller,(David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: METRO TOPIC
Local News
Man pleads guilty in boating accident in which woman lost her arm April 13, 2017 | 12:49 PM
FILE - In this April 3, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. It’s widely estimated that each trip to the resort costs taxpayers $3 million, based on a government study of the cost of a 2013 trip to Florida by President Barack Obama. But that trip was more complicated and the study’s author says it can’t be used to calculate the cost of Trump’s travel. This weekend, Trump is making his seventh visit to Mar-a-Lago since becoming president.
National News
Health inspectors ding Trump's Mar-a-Lago eateries April 13, 2017 | 12:32 PM
Local News
3 brothers arrested in FBI drug trafficking sting April 13, 2017 | 12:27 PM
FILE - In this July 8, 2015, file photo, United Airlines and United Express planes prepare to takeoff at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. After a man is dragged off a United Express flight on Sunday, April 9, 2017, United Airlines becomes the butt of jokes online and on late-night TV. Travel and public-relations experts say United has fumbled the situation from the start, but it’s impossible to know if the damage is temporary or lasting. Air travelers are drawn to the cheapest price no matter the name on the plane.
National News
Lawyer says man dragged off plane has concussion, lost teeth April 13, 2017 | 11:41 AM
Local News
Massachusetts fire department embroiled in sex scandal April 13, 2017 | 11:33 AM
FILE- In this April 30, 2013 file photo, Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam looks on as members of the state Senate Judiciary Committee vote unanimously to advance her nomination to fill a vacancy on the Court of Appeals at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. The New York City Police Department confirmed that Abdus-Salaam's body was found on the shore of the Hudson River off Manhattan on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)
National News
A judge on New York's top court is found dead in Hudson River April 13, 2017 | 11:00 AM
BOSTON, MA - 4/12/2017: Edward Fares, who was denied a Lyft certificate by the state after driving for the company for 2 months.(David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: BUSINESS TOPIC 12UberAppeal
Business
Rejected ride-hailing drivers have little recourse in Mass. April 13, 2017 | 9:18 AM
04/12/2017 BOSTON, MA Representative Katherine Clark (cq) was interviewed during a Political Happy Hour hosted by Josh Miller (cq) and held at the AT&T store on Boylston Street in Boston. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Local News
Trump ‘truly a danger to our democracy,’ says Katherine Clark April 13, 2017 | 9:09 AM
Local News
Man seen on video trying to damage mosque captured April 13, 2017 | 8:20 AM
Local News
Massachusetts man convicted of killing National Guardsman April 13, 2017 | 7:58 AM
Local News
Ex-nursing home employee convicted of raping patient April 13, 2017 | 7:29 AM
This April 11, 2017 photo provided by the NTSB shows investigator Brian Young at an undisclosed location. Young is the chief investigator for the NTSB into the sinking of the freighter El Faro in the Bahamas on Oct. 1, 2015. The 790- foot ship sank after losing propulsion in Hurricane Joaquin. The bodies of the 33 crew members were never found.
National News
El Faro's tragic ending 'burned' in investigator's mind April 13, 2017 | 7:01 AM
This photo taken Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, shows Har Homa neighborhood in east Jerusalem. For many Israelis, Har Homa has become another neighborhood in Jerusalem, served by city bus lines, schools and public services. Its quiet streets are lined with apartment buildings, pizza shops, supermarkets and pharmacies. But for the Palestinians, this unassuming neighborhood is far more. It is an illegal settlement in east Jerusalem, and in some ways, the most damaging.
National News
10 things to know for today April 13, 2017 | 6:01 AM
Chicken & Rice guys have temporarily shut down four restaurants and their fleet of food truck amid an E. Coli outbreak.
Restaurants
Ten hospitalized in E. coli outbreak at Chicken & Rice Guys April 13, 2017 | 12:21 AM
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Politics
Trump declares US-Russia relations may be at 'all-time low' April 13, 2017 | 12:16 AM