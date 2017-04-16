10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. WHITE HOUSE TALKS TOUGH ON NORTH KOREA MISSILES

President Trump says Kim Jong Un has “gotta behave,” and VP Pence visits the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas to underscore U.S. resolve in the face of Pyongyang’s evolving missile program.

2. WHERE MANHUNT EXPANDS FOR SUSPECT IN FACEBOOK KILLING

Authorities across the Northeast are searching for Steve Stephens, accused of fatally shooting of a 74-year-old retiree in Cleveland, then posting footage of the death on Facebook.

3. ARKANSAS OFFICIALS FIGHT TO CARRY OUT EXECUTIONS

Advertisement

The state seeks to put eight inmates to death in the coming weeks via lethal injection, but legal hurdles still remain.

4. TURKISH PRESIDENT’S EXPANSION OF POWERS DIVIDES NATION

Recep Tayyip Erdogan won a referendum approving changes that strengthen his constitutional clout, but protesters and international monitors complain of voting irregularities.

5. WHO HELPED PRINCE IMPROPERLY OBTAIN OPIOID PAINKILLERS

Newly unsealed court documents show a doctor told authorities he prescribed oxycodone to Prince but put it under the name of Prince’s bodyguard and friend.

6. TRUMP’S SYRIA PLAN STARTS COMING INTO VIEW

The approach is not that different than one that failed under the Obama administration, and faces greater challenges.

7. NASA PROVIDES FIRST LIVE 360-DEGREE VIEW OF ROCKET LAUNCH

The stream will begin 10 minutes before the scheduled 11:11 a.m. liftoff and continue until the unmanned rocket carrying supplies is out of sight.

8. CANADA GLACIER MELT REROUTED IN RARE CASE OF ‘RIVER PIRACY’

Scientists blame global warming for the fact that most of the water gushing from the glacier suddenly switched from one river to another.

9. WHAT SENT A MOTORCYCLIST FLYING

A major highway through Atlanta has been partially shut down after underground utility work caused the pavement to rise up and break apart. The motorcyclist is hospitalized with multiple fractures.

Advertisement

10. NETFLIX CLOSES IN ON 100 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS

It’s a testament to how much the video streaming service has changed the entertainment landscape since its debut a decade ago.