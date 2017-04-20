Islamic State group claims responsibility for Champs-Elysees attack on police officers

By
Lori Hinnant and Sylvie Corbet, Associated Press
updated on April 20, 2017

PARIS (AP) — A gunman opened fire on police on Paris’ iconic Champs-Elysees boulevard Thursday night, killing one officer and wounding three people before police shot and killed him. The Islamic State group quickly claimed responsibility for the attack, which hit just three days before a tense presidential election.

Security already has been a dominant theme in the campaign, and the violence on the sparkling avenue threatened to weigh on voters’ decisions. Candidates canceled or rescheduled final campaign events ahead of Sunday’s first round vote.

Investigators searched a home early Friday in an eastern suburb of Paris believed linked to the attack. A police document obtained by The Associated Press identifies the address searched in the town of Chelles as the family home of Karim Cheurfi, a 39-year-old with a criminal record.

Advertisement

Police tape surrounded the quiet, middle-class neighborhood in Chelles, and worried neighbors expressed surprise at the searches. Archive reports by French newspaper Le Parisien say that Cheurfi was convicted of attacking a police officer in 2001.

Authorities are trying to determine whether ‘‘one or more people’’ might have helped the attacker, Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet told reporters at the scene of the shooting.

One officer was killed and two police officers were seriously wounded when the attacker emerged from a car and used an automatic weapon to shoot at officers outside a Marks & Spencer’s department store at the center of the Champs-Elysees, anti-terrorism prosecutor Francois Molins said.

A female foreign tourist also was wounded, Molins said.

The Islamic State group’s claim of responsibility just a few hours after the attack came unusually swiftly for the extremist group, which has been losing territory in Iraq and Syria.

In a statement from its Amaq news agency, the group gave a pseudonym for the shooter, Abu Yusuf al-Beljiki, indicating he was Belgian or had lived in Belgium. Belgian authorities said they had no information about the suspect. IS described the shootings as an attack ‘‘in the heart of Paris.’’

The attacker had been flagged as an extremist, according to two police officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to publicly discuss the investigation.

Advertisement

Brandet said officers were ‘‘deliberately’’ targeted, as has happened repeatedly to French security forces in recent years, including in the run-up to the 2012 election.

Police and soldiers sealed off the area, ordering tourists back into hotels and blocking people from approaching the scene.

Emergency vehicles blocked the wide Champs-Elysees, an avenue lined with boutiques and normally packed with cars and tourists that cuts across central Paris between the Arc de Triomphe and the Tuileries Gardens. Subway stations were closed off.

The gunfire sent scores of tourists fleeing into side streets.

‘‘They were running, running,’’ said 55-year-old Badi Ftaïti, who lives in the area. ‘‘Some were crying. There were tens, maybe even hundreds of them.’’

French President Francois Hollande said he was convinced the circumstances of the attack in a country pointed to a terrorist act. Hollande held an emergency meeting with the prime minister Thursday night and planned to convene the defense council Friday morning.

The incident recalled two recent attacks on soldiers providing security at prominent locations around Paris: one at the Louvre museum in February and one at Orly airport last month.

Speaking in Washington during a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, U.S. President Donald Trump said the shooting ‘‘looks like another terrorist attack’’ and sent condolences to France.

A French television station hosting an event with the 11 candidates running for president briefly interrupted its broadcast to report the shootings.

Conservative contender Francois Fillon, who has campaigned against ‘‘Islamic totalitarianism,’’ said on France 2 television that he was canceling his planned campaign stops Friday.

Advertisement

Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who campaigns against immigration and Islamic fundamentalism, took to Twitter to offer her sympathy for law enforcement officers ‘‘once again targeted.’’ She canceled a minor campaign stop, but scheduled another.

Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron offered his thoughts to the family of the dead officer.

Socialist Benoit Hamon tweeted his ‘‘full support’’ to police against terrorism.

The two top finishers in Sunday’s election will advance to a runoff on May 7.

___

Associated Press Writers Angela Charlton and Raphael Satter in Paris, Jeff Schaeffer and Nadine Achoui-Lesage in Chelles, France, and Raf Casert in Brussels contributed to this report.

TOPICS: World News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
National News
George HW Bush still in hospital; George W Bush visits April 20, 2017 | 11:44 PM
Local News
Here’s why John 3:16 is so popular in sports April 20, 2017 | 10:33 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2016 file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks from the balcony of the Ecuadorean Embassy in London. Two media reports say U.S. prosecutors are preparing or closely considering charges against the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks, including Assange, for revealing sensitive government secrets. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
National News
Reports: US prosecutors weighing charges against WikiLeaks April 20, 2017 | 9:54 PM
Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker addresses a join session of the Mass. Legislature during his State of the State address in the House chamber at the Statehouse, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Politics
Charlie Baker defends results of state's Uber, Lyft background checks April 20, 2017 | 5:16 PM
(040517 Boston, MA) Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez looks back at Hernandez's double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Nancy Lane/POOL)
Local News
In final hours, Aaron Hernandez thought of family, not football April 20, 2017 | 4:39 PM
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR EMIRATES - Emirates marks the first planned commercial passenger A380 service from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), testing the airports infrastructure improvements on Thursday, January 26, 2017. (Josh Reynolds/AP Images for Emirates)
Travel
Emirates cutting flights into Boston from 2 to 1 per day April 20, 2017 | 3:44 PM
Aaron Hernandez listens at attorneys make oral arguments before Judge Jeffrey Locke Tuesday, April 4, 2017, as the trial of the former New England Patriots tight end continues in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.(Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Aaron Hernandez
Charlie Baker wants to know ‘what happened and why’ in Hernandez death April 20, 2017 | 2:39 PM
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in his double murder trial of at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, Mass., Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Hernandez is charged in the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL football player already is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Local News
A look back at Aaron Hernandez's life in the headlines April 20, 2017 | 1:54 PM
Jose Baez
Local News
Attorney says Hernandez’s brain held ‘illegally’ April 20, 2017 | 1:49 PM
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez stands at the defense table when court is adjourned without a verdict on day five of jury deliberations in his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)
Local News
Hernandez family wants trauma researchers to examine brain April 20, 2017 | 1:34 PM
New Bedford, Massachusetts -- 4/19/2017 - (L-R) Governor Baker, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell and Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack walk down the CoveWalk as part of a photo op at the opening of the CoveWalk, the city's newest recreational waterfront path. The 5,500 foot path rests on top of the city's Hurricane Barrier. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
Local News
Baker deserves a ‘C’ for handling, environmental groups say April 20, 2017 | 1:18 PM
Boston, MA - 2/21/2017 - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker speaks during a news conference to announce the state's criminal justice system's review findings at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, MA, February 21, 2017. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
The next recession could make the state budget deficit explode April 20, 2017 | 1:15 PM
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in his double murder trial of at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, Mass., Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Hernandez is charged in the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL football player already is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Local News
‘John 3:16’ was written on Aaron Hernandez’s forehead, official says April 20, 2017 | 12:29 PM
Boston- 6/29/2016 Former US Senator Scott Brown leaves the Langham Hotel in Post Office Square where he attended a Donald Trump attended event. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki(metro)
Politics
Trump to nominate Scott Brown as ambassador to New Zealand April 20, 2017 | 11:16 AM
Boston City Hall.
Local News
Almost 40 candidates sign up to seek city office in Boston April 20, 2017 | 9:20 AM
Boston, MA--5/3/2016--After the assembly, students Adonis Woods (cq), left, and Antoinette Webster (cq) declare their love for teacher Sydney Chaffee (cq). The 9th-grade humanities teacher, at Codman Academy Charter Public School (cq), was announced as the 2017 Massachusetts Teacher of the Year, on Tuesday, May 3, 2016. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 04teacherofyear Reporter: Jeremy Fox
Local News
Massachusetts charter school teacher is Teacher of the Year April 20, 2017 | 9:13 AM
Somerville, MA - 07/13/16 - Partners HealthCare has new corporate offices in Somerville's Assembly Row. Lane Turner/Globe Staff Section: BIZ Reporter: Priyanka McCluskey Slug: 14partners
Business
Partners to acquire RI’s Care New England April 20, 2017 | 9:12 AM
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez stands at the defense table when court is adjourned without a verdict on day five of jury deliberations in his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)
Local News
The fall of Aaron Hernandez April 20, 2017 | 8:55 AM
Local News
Police detonate 19th-century cannonball found among antiques April 20, 2017 | 7:38 AM
Local News
Ex-nursing home worker gets up to 8 years of rape of patient April 20, 2017 | 7:31 AM
Local News
1 woman dies in Marlborough house fire April 20, 2017 | 7:16 AM
National News
10 things to know for today April 20, 2017 | 6:08 AM
Media
O'Reilly is out at Fox but influence endures; career too? April 20, 2017 | 1:16 AM
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 15, 2017, file photo, Defendant Aaron Hernandez listens during his double murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court, in Boston. Massachusetts prison officials said Hernandez hanged himself in his cell and pronounced dead at a hospital early Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, Pool, File)
Local News
Questions abound in aftermath of Aaron Hernandez's death April 20, 2017 | 12:26 AM
Nathan Carman carries flowers to a memorial service for his mother, Linda Carman, who was lost at sea, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, at Saint Patrick - Saint Anthony Church in Hartford, Conn. Carman was rescued by a freighter about 100 miles off the coast of Martha's Vineyard after the boat he and his mother were on sank during the weekend of Sept. 17. (Patrick Raycraft/Hartford Courant via AP)
Local News
Man rescued at sea seeks to have court document sealed April 20, 2017 | 12:08 AM
Ernesto Abreu, the father of murder victim Daniel de Abreu, reacts to the suicide of Aaron Hernandez, who was charged but acquitted of Abreu's murder. He stands on the staircase in his home.
Local News
‘I’m not happy about his death. It’s actually a shame,’ says South End murder victim’s father April 19, 2017 | 3:15 PM
Media
Read the internal memo on Bill O'Reilly sent to Fox News employees April 19, 2017 | 3:07 PM
Media
Fox News Channel dismisses Bill O'Reilly April 19, 2017 | 2:41 PM
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with Donald Trump before the Patriots played the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium in 2012.
Politics
Kraft donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural celebrations April 19, 2017 | 1:57 PM
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 15, 2017, file photo, Defendant Aaron Hernandez listens during his double murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court, in Boston. Massachusetts prison officials said Hernandez hanged himself in his cell and pronounced dead at a hospital early Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, Pool, File)
Local News
What we know about Aaron Hernandez's suicide April 19, 2017 | 1:41 PM