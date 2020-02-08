Soldier kills at least 20 people, injures 31 in Thailand mall shooting

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says there are no more bodies left inside the mall. But he says, “we don't know whether there are any additional injuries or deaths or not.” He did not say whether the shooter had been found.

Police and bystanders stand near the scene of a shooting at the Terminal 21 mall, in Korat, Thailand, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Police in northeastern Thailand said a soldier shot multiple people on Saturday, killing more than 10, and was holed up at a popular shopping mall.
Police and bystanders stand near the scene of a shooting at the Terminal 21 mall, in Korat, Thailand, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Police in northeastern Thailand said a soldier shot multiple people on Saturday, killing more than 10, and was holed up at a popular shopping mall. –AP Photo)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
GRANT PECK,
AP
updated at 12:55 PM

BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai Cabinet minister says at least 20 people have been killed and 31 injured in a mass shooting.

The gunman, described by police as a soldier angry over a land dispute, holed up in a popular shopping mall in northwestern Thailand on Saturday. Police say they have now secured the mall.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says there are no more bodies left inside the mall. But he says, “we don’t know whether there are any additional injuries or deaths or not.” He did not say whether the shooter had been found.

Anutin earlier said that a doctor was shot while helping an injured person.

Advertisement

The shooter appeared to be armed with an assault rifle, based on security camera video aired on Thai Rath television. Thai Rath said the incident began at about 3:30 p.m.

Shortly before midnight, police announced they had secured the entire mall. They released photos of officers escorting people to the exits, but they gave no information about the gunman’s whereabouts.

A police officer contacted by phone in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima said the soldier initially shot dead another soldier and a woman and wounded a third person, apparently over a land dispute. Nakhon Ratchasima is also known as Korat.

City and neighborhood police officers, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to release information, said the man took a gun from his base and drove to the Terminal 21 Korat mall, shooting along the way. Several Thai media reported that he traveled in a military vehicle.

Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanich identified the suspect as Sgt. Jakrapanth Thomma. He said police and military units had locked down the mall and the surrounding area.

TOPICS: World Crime

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
FILE - In this March 25, 2018 file photo, a convention visitor examines a marijuana sample at the New England Cannabis Convention in Boston.
Marijuana
Colorado university to offer cannabis-related degree February 8, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Newton, MA 09/12/ 07 Greg Sabina (cq), age 16, a student at Catholic Memorial High School works on the written portion of an SAT test prep class in the offices of Princeton Review in Newton, MA on Wednesday, September 12, 2007. (John Bohn / Globe Staff)
Education
Massachusetts ranks high on AP exam results February 8, 2020 | 12:08 PM
In this file photo dated Sunday Aug. 30, 2009, actor and comedian Orson Bean arrives at the Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, USA. According to a statement from the Police in Los Angeles Saturday Feb. 8, 2020, Orson Bean was hit and killed by a car in Los Angeles. Bean was 91. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, FILE)
Hollywood
Actor-comedian Orson Bean, 91, hit and killed by car in LA February 8, 2020 | 10:02 AM
en. Susan Collins (R-Maine) speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Senators are to begin debate on Friday over including additional witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
Politics
Sen. Susan Collins says she's receiving credible death threats after impeachment acquittal vote February 8, 2020 | 8:55 AM
Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2020 Man of the Year, Ben Platt, center, receives the Pudding Pot during a roast in Cambridge, Mass., Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
Harvard University
Hasty Pudding honors and roasts their Man of the Year, Ben Platt February 8, 2020 | 8:29 AM
Manchester, NH-02/07/20 Seven Democrat candidates for president debated Friday night at St Anselm College. Candidates(left to rt) Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer on the stage. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Politics
Here's what happened during the New Hampshire debate February 7, 2020 | 11:31 PM
Manchester, NH-02/07/20 Seven Democrat candidates for president debated Friday night at St Anselm College. Candidates(left to rt) Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer on the stage. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Local
8 takeaways from Democratic debate in New Hampshire February 7, 2020 | 11:13 PM
Manchester, NH-02/07/20 Seven Democrat candidates for president debated Friday night at St Anselm College. Candidate Bernie Sanders make a point flanked by Joe Biden(left) and Amy Klobuchar. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Democratic debate
Bernie Sanders's debate rivals were asked about Hillary Clinton's claim that 'nobody likes him' February 7, 2020 | 10:22 PM
Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council who testified during the impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill, walks down the steps of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Politics
Payback: Trump ousts officials who testified on impeachment February 7, 2020 | 9:25 PM
Logan Airport
Logan Airport
TSA: man found carrying loaded handgun at Logan checkpoint February 7, 2020 | 7:14 PM
Shooting scene along Route 9 in Chestnut Hill.
Brigham and Women's
Officials provide updates on shootings near Brigham and Women's Hospital and in Brookline February 7, 2020 | 6:18 PM
Politics
Healthy US job market: How big a political edge for Trump? February 7, 2020 | 5:12 PM
2 Essex St. in Saugus, Mass.
Saugus Shooting
Suspect found dead after fatal Saugus shooting February 7, 2020 | 3:19 PM
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a campaign event, Thursday in Derry, N.H.
ELIZABETH WARREN
Warren apologizes to 6 women of color who left Nevada office February 7, 2020 | 2:48 PM
CAMBRIDGE, MA- NOVEMBER 17, 2017- : Lechmere Station on the Green Line in Cambridge, MA on November 17, 2017. (CRAIG F. WALKER/GLOBE STAFF) section: metro reporter:
MBTA
Here are the MBTA’s planned service shutdowns for 2020 on all subway lines, commuter rail February 7, 2020 | 1:53 PM
Items seized by police after arresting Weymouth man on numerous drug related charges.
Drug bust
Weymouth man arrested after Boston traffic stop leads to drug bust February 7, 2020 | 1:12 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden.
ELECTION 2020
Joe Biden elevates adviser Anita Dunn in staff shake-up February 7, 2020 | 12:44 PM
149 Magnolia Street in Dorchester.
Dorchester Shooting
Dorchester shooting turns fatal February 7, 2020 | 12:11 PM
Adams
CROSSBOW DEATH
Authorities release name of man killed by crossbow in Adams February 7, 2020 | 11:58 AM
squashed car
Crash
Close call as commuter rail train strikes empty car on Ashland tracks February 7, 2020 | 11:33 AM
Elizabeth Smart.
Elizabeth Smart
Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart says she was sexually assaulted on flight February 7, 2020 | 11:00 AM
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (
CORONAVIRUS
Boston officials holding community meeting in Chinatown on coronavirus February 7, 2020 | 10:51 AM
01/22/2020 Boston MA - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (cq) at a afternoon press-conference to discuss his $44.6 billion fiscal 2021 budget proposal for Massachusetts, that includes funding for the MBTA and the public education. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
IMPEACHMENT
Massachusetts Democrats blast Charlie Baker's response to Mitt Romney's impeachment vote February 7, 2020 | 10:25 AM
Shooting scene along Rte 9 Chestnut Hill area.
Brigham and Women's
2 shot, 1 fatally in incidents at Brigham and Women's Hospital and in Brookline February 7, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Devens
DEVENS, MASS.
Guards charged with beating inmate, destroying evidence February 7, 2020 | 9:26 AM
Missing Cambridge woman
Missing Woman Found
Cambridge police locate missing 34-year-old woman February 7, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott, speaking on Thursday at the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt., said he thought President Donald Trump abused his power and he doesn't think the president should be in office. 
IMPEACHMENT
Vermont's Republican governor: Trump shouldn't be in office February 7, 2020 | 8:50 AM
Caucus goers check in at a caucus in Des Moines, Iowa.
Politics
Associated Press unable to declare winner of Iowa caucuses February 6, 2020 | 8:08 PM
A voter marks a ballot during the 2016 New Hampshire primary.
N.H. Primary
New Hampshire officials confident they'll avoid Iowa chaos February 6, 2020 | 7:27 PM
Policy
Bill to allow undocumented immigrants to get Mass. driver's licenses advances February 6, 2020 | 6:10 PM